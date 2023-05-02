The Manassas City Police Annual Youth Camp will offer Manassas middle-schoolers a place to meet friends, try new adventures and participate in character-building activities related to law enforcement principles from June 12 to 18.
The Police Camp is a one-week day camp for middle school students and is offered every summer.
The purpose of Police Camp is to provide law-enforcement education for future outstanding citizens. School resource officers, department staff and law-enforcement cadets serve as instructors, focusing on team-building, leadership, character development and physical fitness. Basic police procedures, such as fingerprinting, accident investigation and evidence collection are covered to give students a snapshot of a day in the life of a law enforcement officer. Participants are also afforded the opportunity to go on field trips to places such as the National Law enforcement Officers Memorial.
To apply for the camp, call 703-257-8000 and request community services. It is free and open to middle school students.
