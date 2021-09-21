City of Manassas officials: Dean Park improvements can’t replace E.G. Smith baseball fields

Planned improvements at Dean Park won’t make up for the potential loss of E.G. Smith baseball complex in Manassas, leaving city officials with the difficult task of finding more space in the city for recreational baseball and softball.
During a Monday, Sept. 20 work session, city planners presented the Manassas City Council with an update on their plans for Dean Park. The planned park improvements would include four new baseball diamonds, the renovation of two existing baseball diamonds, three new rectangle fields and several new pickleball and tennis courts.
But the new baseball diamonds would not be enough to make up for the loss of six baseball and softball fields at the E.G. Smith complex, which has long been home to the 64-year-old Greater Manassas Baseball League, or GMBL.The city is considering selling the complex to Micron for $14.1 million to make way for another major expansion that could be under way soon at Micron. The sports complex is located near Micron at the corner of Godwin Drive and Va. 28 or Nokesville Road.
“[The Dean Park improvements] won’t get you there. Even if you put in the baseball fields, you’re going to have issues with traffic, lights and noise. GMBL has talked to us in the past about wanting a larger facility where they can host tournaments. This doesn’t accomplish any of that,” City Councilman Mark Wolfe said Monday.
Wolfe said the city would have to “think outside the box” to come up with a plan to replace the baseball complex.
The discussion comes a week after the Manassas City Council delayed sealing a deal with Micron that would allow the company the option to purchase the E.G Smith baseball complex. During that Sept. 13 meeting, dozens of parents and kids expressed concerns about being left without a place to play recreational baseball and softball if the deal was finalized.
Micron is the city of Manassas’ largest employer and commercial taxpayer.
Wolfe said Micron is looking at creating a global research and development center for their automobile products on the E.G. Smith complex grounds that would create up to 1,000 new jobs.
“We’ve got a tremendous economic opportunity before us that is of tremendous value to the region and the City of Manassas. We’re talking more than 1,000 high quality jobs. How do we accommodate that and take care of our recreational needs? I think we can get there,” Wolfe said.
The E.G. Smith baseball and softball complex, which comprises about 18 acres holding six ball fields, was recently appraised for $6.6 million. Micron has agreed to pay more than double that for fields – about $14 million – and has agreed to pay the city a $250,000 non-refundable “option fee” for entering the deal.
Micron has no immediate plans to purchase the property, but it is adjacent to the computer chip manufacturer’s current $3 billion expansion project and might eventually be needed by the company, City of Manassas Economic Development Director Patrick Small said.
The deal would give Micron three years to exercise its option to buy the land and then would require Micron to wait for two years before actually taking ownership of it. That means the ball fields could be available for recreational play for as long as five years from the time the City Council agrees to the terms, Small said.
The city council has stated its intent to use the proceeds from the sale of the property for parks, recreation and cultural pursuits and further gave its verbal pledge to replace the six baseball fields at E.G. Smith baseball complex at another location.
In delaying its decision on the deal, city council members said the matter would be discussed at the council’s upcoming land-use committee meeting, set for this Thursday, Sept. 23. The council is expected to revisit the resolution authorizing the sale to Micron at its upcoming meeting set for Monday, Sept. 27.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.