Scott Horan will be the new public works director in the City of Manassas, effective July 22, city officials announced this week.
Horan has more than 15 years of experience with Stafford County Public Schools and more than 20 years as an Air Force engineering officer, Manassas officials said in a news release.
As public works director for the City of Manassas, Horan will oversee all public works functions, which include buildings and grounds maintenance, cemeteries, streets, traffic controls, solid waste and vehicle maintenance, according to the news release.
In Stafford County Public Schools, Horan was responsible for 4.2 million square feet of facilities and infrastructure, managing fleet services, and oversight of a joint county-school division fleet services facility. While serving in the Air Force, Horan was responsible for operating and maintaining facilities, utilities and infrastructure and directing comprehensive planning, programming, design and construction, according to the city news release.
“Scott’s experience in building and maintaining facilities will be invaluable to the City in completing projects in our Capital Improvement Program,” City Manager W. Patrick Pate said in the news release. “We are excited to have Scott on our management team.”
Horan has a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Virginia Military Institute and a master’s degree in public administration from Troy State University.
