The City of Manassas is set to close this week on its $5.75 million purchase of the now vacant Olde Towne Inn. The city has not yet decided what to do with the property but is asking residents what should take its place in the heart of the city.
So far, a new hotel and retail shops and restaurants top the public’s wish list, according to the results of a recent survey on the city’s website.
The Olde Towne Inn, located at 9403 Main St., sits on an entire block at the center of Old Town Manassas, only a block away from the Virginia Railway Express station. Constructed in the 1960s, the hotel had been in operation for more than 50 years.
The city’s purchase will be completed on Wednesday, May 3, according to Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger.
The Manassas City Council unanimously passed a resolution approving the purchase and sale agreement at its April 24 meeting. The Manassas Economic Development Authority had previously voted to buy the hotel at a special meeting on Feb. 1, according to Davis-Younger and other city officials.
“The hotel operator needs to vacate the property by April 30, which means you will be buying an empty building,” Patrick Small, the city’s economic development director, told the city council at the meeting.
“All of the money for this purchase is coming from previous land sales that were dedicated for future economic development” in the city, said City Manager W. Patrick Pate.
Councilman Mark Wolfe (D), who previously said residents considered the Olde Towne Inn “an eyesore” for quite some time, said no decisions had yet been made about the site despite speculation on social media and in the community.
“I want to assure the public that this council and the staff have made no plans and no decisions about the ongoing use of that site, other than the fact that we will be looking to demolish that building after the city takes possession,” Wolfe said at the meeting.
Davis-Younger said that “there is no actual timeline set” for redevelopment of the property.
“We will engage in a process with the development community and the public, so there will be public input to find a good solution that benefits the community as a whole,” Wolfe said.
“The community has been very positive for the most part and has given us lots of ideas of what to do,” Davis-Younger said in a text, adding: “As always, we want to do what is best long term for the City of Manassas residents as well as businesses.”
At the meeting, Councilman Tom Osina (D) highlighted one survey response he said guides his thinking on the building’s future: “This property needs to be used to pull people into Old Town,” he said.
Building on its recent survey, the city council will hold meetings on June 8 and June 13 to gather more input from the community on possible uses of the site and how to best serve the city. The community conversation sessions will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at CenterFuse, 9071 Center St. Space is limited so anyone interested in attending should RSVP to hbaumstark@manassasva.gov by June 6, according to a recent post on the city’s Facebook page.
The city’s staff hopes to get residents engaged before summer break when families travel. “We’ll take those couple of months during the summer (to) work with a consultant on the feedback and then come back again to (city council) and the community in the fall” to present the results, Small said.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(1) comment
THere USED to be an 'eternal flame" and plaque next to that check-in roof-support....I wonder what happened to it.
