The Manassas City Council voted unanimously Monday to bring commercial flights to the Manassas Regional Airport -- a development that's expected to happen sometime in the next two years.
The city council took the vote after holding a public hearing at Jennie Dean Elementary School. Several residents again expressed concerns about noise and air pollution associated with larger aircraft flying in and out of the airport, which is now open to only smaller, private planes.
In a discussion before the vote, several city council members acknowledged there would likely be "growing pains" associated with the change, but said the area's population is growing, and the airport needs to accommodate it. Commercial airlines have been envisioned as part of the airport's future for more than three decades.
The decision means the Manassas Regional Airports will partner with Avports, a Dulles-based airport operator, to open the airport to commercial flights.
Avports will lease the airport terminal for 40 years and pay to construct a 35,000-square-foot addition to the current facility, which was built in 1996. Any physical improvements to the terminal would remain city property.
The agreement requires the airport to seek and receive “PART 139 certification” from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The expansion of the airport will come in phases. In the first phase, the airlines will use the existing terminal with minor upgrades, including new security checkpoints, to support about six to eight new commercial flights a day.
It’s not clear how long Avports would operate under the first phase of improvements.
During the second phase, the terminal will be fully upgraded and expanded to meet demand, which is expected to be about 24 to 30 flights per day.
At full build out, air traffic volume is expected to increase by less than 11% of current traffic, Avports’ proposal said.
Avports said it plans to operate four to six gates and aims to offer “seven-minute curb-to-gate service” to passengers.
This is a developing news story. It will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.