Two citizen members of an interview panel assembled to aid in the hiring of Prince William County’s next police chief have shared mixed responses about their interview with current-Washington D.C. Metro Police Chief Peter Newsham, who is set to take over as Prince William County police chief in February.
Newsham’s hiring sparked a backlash from county residents, some of whom have alleged that the county’s hiring process was not transparent and did not involve adequate community input.
The citizen panelists, Richard Marianos, Grealin Kimbrough and Nicolle Campa, served on the hiring panel alongside top Prince William County officials, including Deputy County Executive Elijah Johnson, County Attorney Michelle Robl, Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth and Sheriff Glen Hill. The panel interviewed six finalists for the position and provided the Prince William Board of County Supervisors with their top choices.
The interview panelists were chosen by County Executive Chris Martino “based on their professional and/or personal knowledge and experience in law enforcement and community issues,” according to county spokeswoman Sherrie Johnson.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors ultimately voted 7-1 in a Nov. 24 closed session meeting to hire Newsham as the county’s next police chief.
But two of the three citizen members of the panel, both with extensive backgrounds in law enforcement, have since shared differing reactions to their interview with Newsham.
Marianos, a law enforcement consultant and an adjunct lecturer at Georgetown University who served 27 years at the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said Newsham’s experience leading one of the country’s largest police departments made him his top pick for the job.
“Pete Newsham was head and shoulders above, in terms of experience and ability, the other candidates,” Marianos said. “... He has almost 30 years of law enforcement background that can address the ills of Prince William County as we grow.”
Marianos pointed at the rate of population growth in Prince William County and an increase in what he called “urban crime” as a primary reason for recommending Newsham for the job. Prince William County is the second-largest county in Virginia and is expected to add another 100,000 new residents over the next 20 years.
“We're growing at a rate of about 15 people a day and with that is coming, and you can see it if you look at the crime blogs and you look at the statistics, a significant amount of urban crime. And in my opinion, we needed someone that could address that type of activity and has a strategy and the ability and bona fides to handle something like that. And frankly, the other candidates didn't,” Marianos said.
But Kimbrough, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection program manager and former police officer, said he was less impressed with Newsham’s interview. Kimbrough said that while he agreed that Newsham was qualified, he said Newsham “was not my top pick.”
“He's got an outstanding resume. But that resume did not translate in the interview,” Kimbrough said. “... I feel like he got the job based on his resume and less how he presented himself during the interview itself. And I expressed the issues I had with that.”
Kimbrough said he took issue with Newsham’s responses to interview questions using “generic or general concepts” to discuss his experience and education “in lieu of actually addressing what was being asked from him with nuance and detail.”
“I don't feel he was as direct in answering some of the considerations that were proffered,” Kimbrough said. “... Have you ever asked somebody a question and they answered a question that you didn't ask, or they only answered the question in terms of how they wanted to, not for the detail that you're trying to get to get from them?”
In addition to his 14-year-career in law enforcement, Kimbrough, who is African American, is also actively involved in community conversations about policing in Northern Virginia, specifically surrounding police shootings and race and policing.
Campa did not respond to requests for comment. Campa is the vice president of human resources for news bureaus at Fox News and the board president of Metro DC PFLAG, a Washington D.C.-based LGBTQ advocacy organization, according to her LinkedIn profile.
The county’s hiring of Newsham has caused a stir in Prince William County since the announcement was made in late November. Citizens and some local organizations have called on the board of supervisors to rescind their offer. Some residents, many of them young adults, have vocally objected to the D.C. Metro Police Department’s response to recent police killings of African American residents in Washington D.C. and the use of tear gas and pepper spray against protesters this summer during mass protests of police brutality.
Others have taken issue with the hiring process, alleging that the county did not seek enough input from the public in their decision, including Prince William County NAACP president Cozy Bailey, who called the hiring of Newsham “disappointing.”
“There was almost no transparency on how the police chief was chosen,” Bailey said.
Bailey said, however, that NAACP plans to immediately reach out to create a relationship with the new chief to ensure that he “understands the place that we have in this community, the things that we represent and to understand where he's coming from.”
Bailey said the organization will “move forward to develop and maintain that relationship for the betterment of the community.”
