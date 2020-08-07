Reacting to an explosion in demand, a Warrenton urgent care facility will more than double the price of its rapid COVID-19 tests for residents outside the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District – raising the cost from $75 to $200 – starting Saturday under an agreement the facility reached with county and state health department officials.
Piedmont Urgent Care, at 493 Blackwell Road, Suite 101B in Warrenton, is one of the only locations in Northern Virginia where people can obtain the rapid test for COVID-19 without a doctor’s prescription. The clinic offers rapid testing seven days a week. Results are returned the same day, and sometimes as quickly as within the hour, according to the clinic’s website.
The clinic undertook its curbside COVID-19 testing initiative in early April to screen patients for COVID-19 within the health district, which includes Fauquier, Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
But over the last several weeks, the program has grown to attract many customers from outside the area, causing long lines and traffic congestion on local roads, said Tracey Edwards, the clinic’s spokeswoman.
“The ensuing congestion has precipitated traffic gridlock. This has endangered town and county residents driving through the area [as well as] the safety of our staff members and patients attempting to access their appointments within the Warrenton Professional Building,” Edwards said Friday.
As a result, the clinic will raise its price for both the rapid COVID-19 test and the standard PCR test from $75 to $200 for those who live outside the health district. The cost will remain $75 for those who live within the health district.
“We regret having to resort to this pricing structure, but we must follow the suggestion of county and town leaders, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the Warrenton Town Police,” Edwards said.
Also because of the high demand for tests, the clinic is not able to bill patients’ insurance for either test. All patients must pay upfront at the time of testing, Edwards said.
All adults who would like a test must present proof of residency such as a valid driver’s license or a utility bill from within the last 90 days showing the patient's name. Minors will be presumed to live at that address.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauqiuer.com
