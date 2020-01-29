A youth group leader at an Alexandria area church was arrested Tuesday in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl that took place in a Manassas hotel in 2018, according to police.
Last October, detectives with Prince William County Police Department’s special victims unit, with assistance from Fairfax County police, began an investigation into two incidents that took place at a Manassas area hotel in August 2018, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Detectives determined the victim, who was 17 at the time of the offenses, was sexually assaulted by a man who was acting as the director of the Pathfinders youth group at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, Carr said in a news release.
The victim recently reported the incidents, which prompted the police investigation.
Attempts to reach the church for comment were not immediately successful Wednesday afternoon.
Juan Fernando Miranda, 29, of Oxen Hill, Maryland, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 28, and charged with two counts indecent liberties by a custodian in connection with the case, Carr said in the release.
Miranda is being held without bond, the release said.
(4) comments
Probably from the obama daca program. Deport asap.!!
US citizen or not? wake up reporters, this isn't Mongomery county MD
Just curious, are you basing your question just off of his name and his appearance? If this was a white, black, or asian person would you ask the same question? Hispanic immigrants only make up about 60% of the immigrant population (both legal and illegal). There are plenty of people living in the United States that are not US citizens that are white, black, asian, etc. Just food for thought. Rather than focusing on his citizenship status, perhaps we should be looking into why this is such a common occurrence in churches all across the world. It's almost shocking when a church leader ISN'T preying on children nowadays. Why does the church environment foster an environment where adults feel comfortable to sexually assault children?
You’re new here, aren’t you. These two don’t want the truth, only facilitating their agenda.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.