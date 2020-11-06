There’s a fueling station coming to your home. Except it won’t be pumping gas. Instead, electrons will be quietly recharging that electric vehicle in your driveway or garage. That’s if you own one.
If this sounds a bit farfetched, consider the tipping point phenomenon. That’s a point in time when a small change tips the balance of a system and brings about a major change. The EV industry has that point in its crosshairs. One young local entrepreneur is positioning himself to be ready when the moment occurs.
Justin Mauch, 27, is a calm, thoughtful guy who thinks big. And he has experience in following his dreams. A native and current resident of Loudoun County, he opted to delay college and chase the experience of competitive cycling.
For six years, he raced with the USA National Cycling Team and other trade teams. He competed all over Europe, China, South Africa and North America. And while he still competes, 2020 has seen no sanctioned races given the pandemic, and he is no longer pursuing a cycling career.
Since competitive cycling is not a stable endeavor, Mauch decided in 2017 to pursue a degree from the University of Virginia in economics and foreign affairs.
“Last September, I was talking with a friend about the $103,000 Porsche Taycan electric vehicle. The thought ran through my head that after purchasing such a vehicle, how do buyers regularly charge it?” said Mauch.
“Little guidance is given to new owners other than to call an electrician. What typically follows are technical questions from the electrician as to the type of plug and amps needed. Both the vehicle owner and electrician often don’t know how to easily proceed."
Mauch saw an unfilled need, and while the need is small at the moment, the numbers are striking. There are 1 million EVs on the road today. By 2030, that number is projected to jump to 18 million. The tipping point could follow soon after.
“A few years ago, Tesla was the big player. That’s completely changing. Now you’ve got Volvo, Porsche, GM, Ford, Cadillac, Subaru, Toyota and more. Everyone is bringing EVs or hybrid electrics to market. And all those new owners will need convenient and accessible charging stations.”
To further explore the potential for his idea, Mauch canvassed electricians asking if they installed EV chargers. He found no one was serving the niche market. His entrepreneurial spirit was ignited.
The product
Mauch began forming his company in fall 2019 and officially launched it in January of this year. The first installations occurred in March, and then the business was put on hold due to the pandemic.
Today, he is targeting both residential and commercial installations, including auto dealerships and office buildings, where multiple installs are performed. Wineries, bed and breakfasts and small airports are other prime industries.
To leverage his sales, he provides EV car dealerships with literature on his company so vehicle sales can include information on how the new owner can purchase a “one phone call” charging system.
Pricing depends on where a customers’ electrical panel is located in their homes. The unit itself can be mounted on a weatherproof post abutting a driveway or inside a garage. If the electrical panel does not have adequate space, an additional 50-amp circuit can be installed.
The charger is about 12 inches high and 7 inches deep with a 25-foot rollup electrical cord. A recent new product offering will allow for an overhead boom permitting the owner to reach up and pull the cord down to the car.
The cost of installation, including the charger and the county inspection permit, averages between $2,000 and $3,000 and includes a three-year warranty. Mauch underscores that if any operational issues arise, his technicians will respond quickly to resolve them.
When considering installation costs, Mauch advises there is a federal tax credit providing up to 30% off the cost of the hardware and installation. For a $2,000 installation, the buyer could earn $600 off a federal tax bill.
The electrical costs accompanying the shift from a conventional automobile to an EV is about $6 per “tank” for an empty battery to full charge. With a 300-mile driving range and filling a “tank” once a week, it would add an estimated $24 to a home electrical bill.
A 2018 study from the University of Michigan’s Transportation Research Institute found that electric vehicles cost less than half as much to operate as gas-powered cars.
Charger installations are proceeding on pace, and Mauch has set a goal of 500-unit sales for 2021. He has installed three Fauquier County units in the last few months and is confident the number will rise significantly in the next few years.
“Effortless Electric exists to make it ‘effortless’ for EV owners to install a convenient and time-saving electrical automobile charger,” said Mauch.
For information on sales, service, and more, visit https://www.effortlesselectric.com.
