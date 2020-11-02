Charges have been dropped against five of the eight people arrested during two days of civil unrest in Manassas in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American man killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, that sparked nationwide protests.
Of the five individuals whose charges were dropped, four were arrested on the evening of May 30 during a protest at the intersection of Sudley Road and Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas.
Two people, Arsheki Berry and Shaquila Campbell, were arrested for unlawful assembly. Both had their charges dropped. Another, Carl Berry, was arrested for unlawful assembly and resisting arrest. Those charges were dropped as well.
A fourth individual, Shiine Jackson, was arrested for eluding police, refusing a breathalyzer, possession of marijuana, unlawful assembly and resisting arrest. Jackson was found guilty only of eluding police and unlawful assembly, for which she received a 180-day suspended sentence and a $250 fine, according to court records.
Two others, Rony Ramirez Melgar and Michael Parker, were arrested on May 30 and found guilty on charges including failure to disperse in a riot and disorderly conduct and given up to $50 in fines.
The May 30 protest drew hundreds of people and ended with clashes between protesters and police, who declared the protest “an unlawful assembly” and ordered people to leave. Police used tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. Several protesters and police officers were injured during the protest, and vehicles and nearby buildings were damaged.
The protest was followed by an emergency Sunday afternoon meeting of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors that followed a community meeting held by the police department.
The attendance of five of the eight supervisors at the police department's meeting led to an unsuccessful lawsuit accusing the supervisors of breaking state's Freedom of Information Act laws.
Some who participated in the May 30 protests questioned the police department’s use of force during in the days following the event.
Arsheki Berry told the Prince William Board of County Supervisors during public comment time at a June meeting that she and her husband, Carl Berry, had come to the protest at the request of the clergy of their Bristow church to help de-escalate the situation.
Berry said the couple was arrested around 11 p.m. as they were attempting to drive away from the scene with their three children in the backseat of the car. She said her husband, who is an attorney, was pulled from the car, thrown to the ground and pepper sprayed by Prince William County police officers.
Through their attorney, the couple declined a request for comment.
On May 31, a second protest occurred on Liberia Avenue in Manassas. During the protest, there was an attempt made to break into a nearby Wal-Mart and two people, Julio Cesar Soto and Franklin Ortiz, were arrested.
Charges were dropped against Soto, who was arrested for unlawful assembly and public intoxication. Ortiz was charged with entering property with the intention of damaging it and received a 90-day suspended sentence and one year of probation, according to court records.
“We reviewed the facts and circumstances of each individual case and following our review of each matter, we took what we believe was the appropriate action in each individual case to attain the ends of justice,” Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth said Friday, Oct. 30, in a statement.
