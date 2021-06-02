Challenger in 2nd District Va. House race raises big money from anti-Dominion megadonors

Pamela Montgomery has raised $586,000 in her bid to unseat Del. Candi King in Virginia’s 2nd House of Delegates district with nearly all campaign donations coming from three closely aligned Virginia donors, some of whom want to curb the political influence of the state’s largest public utility: Dominion Energy.
Montgomery, 64, raised more than three times as much as King, 38, and the second most of any candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates during the most recent fundraising quarter, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, or VPAP.
Of the $586,000 Montgomery raised between April 1 and May 27, about $575,000 came from three organizations and individuals: Clean Virginia, an advocacy organization run by multimillionaire Michael Bills who donates to candidates who refuse campaign donations from Dominion Energy; Bills’ wife, Sonjia Smith; and Commonwealth Forward, a political action committee almost entirely funded by Clean Virginia.
Clean Virginia and Smith are among Virginia’s largest political donors, each donating more than $2.3 million to political campaigns in Virginia since 2018, primarily to Democrats, according to VPAP.
The 2nd District is home to Dominion Energy’s Possum Point power station and its coal ash ponds that border the Potomac River. The power company is required to clean up about 5 million tons of toxic coal ash at the power plant as a requirement of a new state law passed in 2019 by either recycling the ash or moving it to a lined landfill. A spokesperson for the utility said in January it has not yet decided which option it will choose, or when the cleanup process will begin.
The coal ash has been an ongoing issue for residents who live nearby, many of whom have reported that the drinking water at their homes has been contaminated. Well tests conducted by Dominion in 2017 showed elevated levels of six contaminants linked to coal ash, including boron, chloride, cobalt, sulfate, nickel and zinc.
King, who was elected in a Jan. 5 special election, accepted a $5,000 donation from Dominion Energy in January. At the time, King said she did not plan to refuse Dominion campaign donations and said she would not be influenced by accepting donations from the company. The special election was prompted by the resignation of former delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, who had held the seat since 2018.
King raised $165,000 during the latest campaign finance reporting period. Her campaign finance report shows only one donation from Dominion Energy – the $5,000 she received in January.
King responded to Montgomery’s fundraising from Clean Virginia on Wednesday in a statement, calling Montgomery's contributions from Clean Virginia “dark money.”
“My opponent doesn’t have a record to run on, so she’s accepted half a million dollars in dark money from a millionaire hedge fund manager to run a smear campaign against me. It’s unfortunate that privileged millionaires think they can divide the people in our community with their money and hand-picked candidates. But it’s not going to work. Every day we’re showing them that honesty, compassion, and trust can’t be bought. And neither can this seat,” King said.
Dark money typically refers to spending from groups that don’t reveal their original funding sources. Clean Virginia has disclosed that its funding comes from Bills, who is a hedge-fund manager based in Charlottesville.
Montgomery, a retired Army lawyer, currently serves as chief of staff for Prince William County Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge. She has pledged not to take any donations from Dominion Energy, citing the power company’s toxic coal ash ponds in the district, and knocked King for taking a donation from Dominion in an interview Wednesday.
“[King] decided to take money from one of the biggest polluters in our area and she's been public about it. I think that the voters should know about that,” Montgomery said.
Clean Virginia Communications Director Cassady Craighill said in an email Wednesday that Clean Virginia is supporting Montgomery in part because, “unlike the short-term incumbent, she refuses contributions from Dominion Energy.”
“Montgomery has demonstrated a commitment to serving Virginians over corporate polluters and is the best candidate to represent a district in which Dominion has dumped toxic coal ash for years,” Craighill said.
According to the 2019 state law, Dominion Energy must recycle at least 25% of all of its coal ash in Virginia and dispose the rest of it in synthetically lined landfills. The utility has about 27 million cubic yards of coal ash stored in pits at four Dominion power plants around the state.
The power plants – and the coal ash – are located next to major Virginia waterways: the James, Elizabeth and Potomac rivers. Although the law doesn’t require it, the Potomac Riverkeeper Network is calling on Dominion to recycle the ash or move it away from the Potomac to protect the river from further contamination.
Commonwealth Forward also endorsed Montgomery in part because she is refusing to take Dominion donations, according to Kiera Hall, the organization’s executive director. But Hall said Commonwealth Forward does not advocate around a single issue like Clean Virginia.
“In our conversations with her, being able to talk about putting people over corporations and not getting into the gritty politics of Richmond where the lobbyists are doing a lot of the wheeling and dealing, her commitment to not be a part of that culture was really important to us. And yeah, not taking Dominion contributions is a big part of it,” Hall said.
Commonwealth Forward is a new organization. It officially launched on May 6, according to a media release. Since then, Clean Virginia has made $925,000 in contributions to the Commonwealth Forward PAC, or about 96% of its total contributions, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. But Hall said there is no formal connection between the two organizations.
“Clean Virginia was one of the thought leaders when it came to the space of anti-corruption and being a backstop to Dominion influence. But in terms of connection, other than the investments that they've helped us with and that partnership, there isn't any formal connection,” Hall said.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
