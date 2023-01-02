Parents Robert and Chelsea Alley welcomed a baby girl, Hazel Frances Alley, into the world at 1:09 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at UVA Prince William Medical Center.
Little Hazel was the Manassas hospital’s first baby born in 2023.
Dr. Taja Josephs helped Hazel’s mom, Chelsea Alley, deliver her at the hospital’s Hylton Family Women’s and Children’s Center. Baby Hazel weighed 6 pounds and 15 ounces and measured 19.29 inches upon her debut, according to Debbie Fleischer, a hospital spokesperson.
Hazel Frances will join her big brother, Benjamin, when she heads home with her mom and dad. The family lives in Centreville, Fleischer said in a news release.
UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, at 8700 Sudley Road in Manassas, is a 130-bed community hospital offering services in emergency, heart and vascular, orthopedics and spine, imaging, women’s and children’s health, cancer care, fitness and wellness, rehabilitation, behavioral health, wound care and hyperbaric medicine, the release said.
