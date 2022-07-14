Virginia’s latest case of monkeypox has been detected in a man living in Central Virginia who recently traveled out of the state. The case is the first reported in Central Virginia and brings the total number of cases in Virginia since the current outbreak began to 40, the Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday morning.
So far, the majority of Virginia’s monkeypox cases – 32—have been reported in Northern Virginia, the most populous area of the state, which includes Prince William County.
Across the U.S., a total of 1,053 cases have been identified and reported as of Wednesday, July 13.
No deaths have yet been reported in Virginia or the U.S., although three deaths have been reported globally, the VDH said.
The man involved in the state’s most recent case is isolating, and the local health district is identifying his close contacts to enroll them in a monitoring program and to offer them vaccines if necessary, the news release said.
Because of the rise in recent cases, the VDH is seeking to raise awareness in the state about the symptoms of monkeypox, how it is spread and who should seek medical attention.
According to the VDH, anyone of any gender or sexuality can be infected with monkeypox but most cases have occurred in persons who identify as gay, bisexual or in men who have sex with men.
Monkeypox is a potentially serious viral illness, characterized by a specific type of rash. Rash lesions can begin on the genitals, perianal region or in the mouth and might be the first or only sign of illness. Co-infection with sexually transmitted infections have been reported, the VDH says.
Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and/or swelling of the lymph nodes before developing a rash. Symptoms generally appear six to 14 days after exposure and, for most people, clear up on their own without treatment within two to four weeks.
Person-to-person spread occurs when people have close contact with an infected person or with direct contact with contaminated materials such as clothing or linens, the VDH news release said.
There is no treatment specifically for monkeypox, but as with many viral illnesses, treatment mainly involves supportive care and relief of symptoms. Patients who have severe illness or are at high risk of developing severe illness, should access treatment through the federal government in coordination with the local health department. Two vaccines are available through the federal government for those who have been exposed to someone who has contracted monkeypox and are at a high risk for exposure, the VDH press release said.
Those with symptoms consistent with monkeypox, seek medical care from your healthcare provider immediately, especially the following:
- Those who have had contact with someone who had a rash that looks like monkeypox or someone who was diagnosed with monkeypox
- Those who have had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity, this includes men who have sex with men
- Those who traveled to places or attended events where monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the month before symptoms appeared
- Those who have had contact with household items, such as towels, bedding or clothing, used by a person with suspected or known orthopox or monkeypox virus infection
- Those who have had contact with a dead or live wild animal or exotic pet from Africa or used a product derived from such animals (e.g., game meat, creams, lotions, powders, etc.)
Those who need to seek care from a doctor or urgent care facility should contact their healthcare providers first to let them know they are concerned about possible monkeypox infection so healthcare providers can take precautions to ensure others are not exposed.
Healthcare providers are reminded to report any suspected cases of monkeypox to their local health department as soon as possible, even if monkeypox testing is conducted at a commercial laboratory. They should also implement appropriate infection prevention precautions.
For information is available on the VDH website, CDC website, and the World Health Organization websites.
