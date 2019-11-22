Central Community Library is set to close for renovations Jan. 15, but when it reopens in June, things are going to be “much improved” with a new space for the Ruth E. Lloyd Information Center, passport services, a redesigned children's area and more, according to county officials.
RELIC, the Prince William County’s repository for genealogy information and local history, will be relocated from Bull Run Library to a new space at Central Community Library, the release said.
“The new, strategically designed layout will offer patrons more open space for programming and allow for a better flow, a community room for civic organizations, one quiet study room and two study-conference rooms, each holding up to four people,” the release said. “New, inviting seating will be available, both in the study rooms and open-space areas.”
The library’s bathrooms will also be renovated and made compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The library will also have a redesigned, full-service, concierge desk with reference and circulation services, and will continue to offer a full-range of library materials such as books, children's materials, audio-visual, and periodicals as well as access to the digital library and its resources through public access computers.
The library will also be able to offer more programming in its “Makerspace,” including Cricut vinyl cutters, sewing machines and toys like Spheros, Ozobots, and Makey Makey, which teach children the preliminary basics of coding. The new space will have programs and will offer open times for individuals to use the equipment.
The renovations also aim to add “better public access to computers, printers, copiers and scanners, mobile printing and reliable Wi-Fi,” the release said.
The renovated library will also be offer to U.S. passport services, making it the third county library to do so. Passport services are also offered at the Haymarket-Gainesville and Potomac community libraries.
Prince William Public Library System Director Deborah L. Wright said the "new" Central Community Library will offer patrons a unique experience.
"The library will have the intimate feel offered by our neighborhood libraries, as well as enhanced services and programs patrons experience in a community library setting,” Wright said in the news release.
During the renovations, Central’s book drop will remain open, and books requested on hold can be picked up at Bull Run Regional Library.
The Prince William Public Library System received proffer funds to renovate Central Community Library, county officials said. About $750,000 will be used to update the space, furniture and other features.
Public Works is addressing the renovation of outdated public restrooms as part of their budget. Library funds are not being used for this project. Central Community Library is at 8601 Mathis Ave., in Manassas.
