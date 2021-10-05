Census: Prince William is the 10th most diverse county in the U.S.

Prince William County is the most diverse county in Virginia and the 10th most diverse county in the nation, coming in just behind Brooklyn, New York, according to the 2020 United States Census.
Only nine counties scored higher than Prince William County on the census’ diversity index -- a tool that measures the probability that two people chosen at random will be from different racial and ethnic groups in an area.
Prince William County Demographer Brian Engelmann presented those findings to the county’s racial and social justice commission on Sept. 23, while giving an overview of the new U.S. Census data. Fairfax County and Manassas Park ranked as the second and third most diverse places in Virginia behind Prince William County, Englemann said.
The U.S. Census – which aims to count every person in the country every 10 years – released its latest report in August. The data is used to determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and is also used to adjust or redraw electoral districts based on where populations have increased or decreased.
Prince William County became increasingly diverse and more densely populated in the last decade, according to the new census data. The county added about 80,000 new residents between 2010 and 2020, keeping its place as the second most populous county in the commonwealth.
It also became much more diverse, with minorities now representing 62% of the county’s total population, up from 51% in 2010.
The county’s young people, those under the age of 18, are even more diverse than the overall population of the county, with 70% identifying themselves as non-white.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
