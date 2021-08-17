Census: Prince William among fastest growing, most diverse counties in Virginia

In the last 10 years, Prince William County added about 80,000 new residents, keeping its place as the second most populous county and the most diverse county in the commonwealth of Virginia, according to 2020 United States Census data released on Aug. 12.
“We're continuing to grow pretty quickly and we're seeing a continued increase in diversity, and a decrease in the non-Hispanic white population across almost all areas of the county,” Brian Engelmann, Prince William County’s demographer, said in an interview with Prince William Times on Monday, Aug. 16.
The U.S. Census is conducted once every 10 years to count every resident in the United States. The data collected by the census is used to determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, and is also used to adjust or redraw electoral districts based on where populations have increased or decreased.
The results of the census also inform decisions about allocating hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding to communities across the country—for hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other critical programs and services, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Prince William County’s population grew from 402,002 residents in 2010 to 482,204 in 2020. It was the fifth fastest growing county in Virginia during that time, the data shows, behind only Loudoun, New Kent, Stafford and Prince George counties. Only Fairfax County has a higher population than Prince William, with 1,150,309 residents.
The county’s population also became much more diverse, mirroring national and statewide trends. Minorities now represent 62% of the county’s total population, up from 51% in 2010. And for the first time since at least 1980, the county’s total non-Hispanic white population fell, while all other racial groups saw an increase.
The county’s young people, those under the age of 18, are even more diverse than the overall population of the county, with 70% identifying themselves as non-white.
The county’s seven magisterial districts all increased in population between 2010 and 2020. Each magisterial district is represented by a local elected official who sits on the board of county supervisors. The Woodbridge and Brentsville districts had the largest spikes in population, each gaining about 15,000 residents.
The county’s population saw its largest local increases in Woodbridge, Potomac, Yorkshire and western Gainesville, Engelmann said.
Those increases, Engelmann said, “can be attributed to developments such as Potomac Shores, Orchard Bridge, multifamily developments in the Woodbridge and Potomac districts, and single-family and townhome developments in Gainesville and Brentsville districts.”
The cities of Manassas and Manassas Park also saw an uptick in population between 2010 and 2020. The City of Manassas Park added 2,946 new residents, bringing the city’s population to 17,219. The City of Manassas added 4,951 new residents, bringing the city’s population to 42,772.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
