Prince William County will mark the nation’s birthday with the annual Dale City Independence Day parade and July 4thc celebrations in the City of Manassas and Manassas Park
Dale City parade and ‘fun day’
The Dale City Independence Day Parade, one of the largest in the commonwealth, will hold its 53rd annual parade on Tuesday, July 4.
The parade will step off at 10 a.m. from Kirkdale Drive and will continue along Dale Boulevard to its terminus in the Dale City commuter lot at Center Plaza. As of Tuesday, June 27, there were 111 groups signed up to participate, according to longtime parade chair Ernestine Jenkins.
Bishop Patrick Thomas from Dale City Christian Church is the grand marshal of this year’s parade, Jenkins said.
The parade will also feature two high school marching bands, from Hylton and Gar-Field high schools, as well as the usual variety of Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, local organizations and businesses, antique cars and, of course, local politicians.
“Like we usually have, we’ll just have some of everything,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins, the widow of the late Supervisor John Jenkins, has led organizing efforts for the parade for at least 38 years. Jenkins said she keeps at it because the parade is something people look forward to every year.
“I love Dale city, and I love the people here, and it’s just exciting to see the kids … and everyone’s so excited,” Jenkins said. “I had somebody in Giant tell me the Fourth of July parade is the most fun thing of the year.”
Jenkins said she is particularly thankful for the help she receives each year from the 11 organizations who work together to put on the parade. The groups include the VFW post 1503, the Dale City Volunteer Fire Department, the Dale City Lion’s Club, the Dale City Moose Lodge, the Woodbridge Elks Lodge, the Dale City Masonic Lodge 319, Hylton Boys and Girls Club, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 48, the John Paul Knights of Columbus from Holy Family Church, the American Legion and the Dale City Civic Association.
“It’s just a togetherness, and it’s just so much fun,” Jenkins said of the parade.
The parade committee will once again offer its traditional post-parade Family Fun Day at the Dale City commuter lot starting at 2 p.m. The event includes activities and games for kids, including tours of a medivac helicopter, Jenkins said.
Old Town Manassas celebration and fireworks
Old Town Manassas will celebrate Independence Day with one of the largest fireworks displays in Northern Virginia on Tuesday, July 4. The activities surround the Manassas Visitors’ Center in the Historic Train Depot, the Harris Pavilion and the Manassas Museum.
There will be rides for the kids starting at 3 p.m. The rest of the fun, including a face painter, caricature artist, food concessions and novelty vendors, will begin at 4 p.m.
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and come early to get the best seats on the Manassas Museum Lawn for the firework display, which starts at 9:15 p.m.
Manassas Park
Independence Day festivities in Manassas Park will be held on Tuesday, July 4, at Signal Hill Park located at 9300 Signal View Drive.
There will be free shuttles to Signal Hill Park from both the VRE Station and City Hall starting at 5:30 p.m. Handicap accessible parking will be located inside Signal Hill Park.
A variety of food trucks, including Speedy Pop, Snowie, Mimi’s Ice, Bangkok House and House of Ice Cream, will be available. Cash is recommended for ease of purchase.
Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m.
Quantico Marine Corps Base
The Marine Corps Base Quantico will hold its annual Independence Day celebration and fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4. The event is free and open to all Department of Defense cardholders and their immediate family members.
The celebration begins at 3 p.m. on Lejeune Field with concessions, carnival rides, a live band and a DJ. The fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. Parking will be available at the Lejeune Hall overflow lot, the large employee lot and small lot around the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.