Police have arrested a Catlett man in connection with a double homicide in Woodbridge in June.
On June 22 at 10:25 a.m., police responded to the area of Featherstone and Blackburn roads in Woodbridge to investigate the deaths of two men, later identified as Milton Beltran Lopez, 40, and Jairo Geremeas Mayorga, 39, both of Woodbridge.
An area resident contact police after discovering the bodies in a wooded area behind the 7-Market, at 1551 Featherstone Road, Prince William County police said in a news release. The medical examiner determined the victims were shot.
During the investigation, homicide detectives identified a suspect in the double homicide, Prince William County police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release Tuesday.
Police determined that the suspect met up with one of the victims, Lopez, in the wooded area. At the time, Lopez, was with the second victim, Mayorga, police said.
“During the encounter, an altercation occurred and both victims were fatally shot,” Perok said in the news release.
On Nov. 22, Abner Jose Molina-Rodriguez was apprehended in Fauquier County in connection to a separate investigation, Perok said in the news release.
Information collected during that separate investigation connected Molina-Rodriguez to the double homicide in Woodbridge, Perok said.
Molina-Rodriguez, 22, of Eskridges Lane in Catlett, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held without bond and has a court date on Jan. 27.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI assisted in the investigation.
When this story first broke, it was reported there was no danger to the public. That might have been inaccurate.
