Prince William, Fauquier and Manassas-area residents could soon have an alternative to Dulles or Reagan National much closer to home. A plan to bring commercial flights to Manassas Regional Airport is in the works, and it could happen within the next two years.
The Manassas City Council heard a presentation Monday from Avports to build a commercial airline operation at the Manassas Regional Airport. Avports is a Dulles-based company that operates about a dozen airports across the country.
Avports was the sole respondent to a “request for proposals” the City of Manassas put out on May 19 in search of a commercial airport operator. The RFP was issued after the city council discussed opening the airport to commercial airline service in closed sessions in recent months, according to Manassas City Manager Pat Pate.
There was an air of excitement among city council members about the proposal this week. Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis Younger said the move would bring more people to the city.
“Residents are so excited. It is the buzz right now,” Davis Younger said Thursday.
The Manassas Regional Airport is located between Va. 28 and Va. 234 on land that belongs to the City of Manassas but is surrounded by Prince William County. It’s the largest general aviation airport in Virginia.
During their presentation to the city council on Monday, June 26, Avports President Jorge Roberts and Vice President of Business Development Matt Shelby said the company is already negotiating with interested airlines but wouldn’t reveal which ones.
As for destinations, the airlines operating at the airport would determine their destinations, but Florida is “a safe bet.” The airport’s runway size and facilities will limit airlines to “short- to medium-haul markets,” Avports’ proposal says.
The Manassas City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 10 on whether to award the franchise to Avports. The public hearing will take place during the city council’s next meeting, which will be held at Jennie Dean Elementary School, at 9601 Prince William St.
All are invited to attend and offer their input. City council members could vote to award the franchise to Avports after the public hearing or wait until their next meeting on July 24, Pate said.
“This basically starts a timeline for a process of working through all the steps that it will actually take to get commercial service there,” Pate said, noting the process would likely take about two years.
Opening Manassas Regional airport to commercial airline flights “has been a possibility that has been discussed in the community for many years,” Pate said.
Until now, however, cost has been a prohibiting factor. The City of Manassas has not been willing to pay for the needed infrastructure, Pate said.
“In this case, we’ve got a franchisee ... who is willing to bear the burden of the cost (of the necessary upgrades) as a part of the franchise,” Pate said. “So, for our local residents, this should just mean that they would have an additional service of potential commercial flights locally without a lot of the expenses that it would take to create a commercial airport.”
40-year lease, phased construction
Under the proposal, Avports would lease the airport terminal for 40 years and would pay to construct a 35,000-square-foot addition to the current terminal, which was built in 1996. Any physical improvements to the terminal would remain city property.
Avports would pay the City of Manassas $672,143 in first-year ground and building rent. Annual rent payments to the city beyond the first year were not included in the proposal the City of Manassas posted online.
The agreement requires the airport to seek and receive “PART 139 certification” from the Federal Aviation Administration.
If the Manassas City Council and the FAA approve the plan, it will be implemented in two phases.
In the first phase, the airlines will use the existing terminal with minor upgrades, including new security checkpoints, to support about six to eight new commercial flights a day.
It’s not clear how long Avports would operate under the first phase of improvements.
During the second phase, the terminal will be fully upgraded and expanded to meet demand, which is expected to be about 24 to 30 flights per day.
At full build out, air traffic volume is expected to increase by less than 11% of current traffic, Avports’ proposal said.
Avports said it plans to operate four to six gates and aims to offer “seven-minute curb-to-gate service” to passengers.
“As the most experienced U.S. operator of small and community airports, we believe Avports is well positioned to implement the city’s vision of providing convenient, accessible and affordable passenger service to popular destinations, such as Florida,” Andrew King, spokesperson for Avports, said in an email. “We look forward to continuing in the approval process with the City of Manassas.”
Manassas City Councilman Tom Osina (D) said in an interview Wednesday, June 28, that bringing commercial flights to Manassas Regional Airport has long been an idea floating around “but we didn’t have any serious suitors in the past.”
“I am in support of the proposal, recognizing that there are still a series of steps that we need to work through,” Osina said. “As we have seen at their presentation on Monday, we have what certainly appears to be a willing and interested partner.”
Both Pate and King said the renovated Manassas Airport would “reflect Manassas” and wouldn’t be a “satellite” of Dulles airport, meaning that it would have a hyper-local feel and offer more convenient travel than larger, regional airports.
“I think that for people who live in the local area, this should be a real positive to them for lower-cost flight services,” Pate said. “You could come and park, or you could get dropped off and you could get into the terminal and … get on your plane in a very short amount of time and without all the hassles that you might have going through one of the larger airports around us.”
If the plan is approved, estimated economic benefits to the city and the surrounding communities would include 250 new jobs and millions more in annual tax revenue as a result of the airport’s wider economic impact, according to Avports.
Osina said that he thinks the idea of bringing commercial air service to the City of Manassas airport would be popular because both locals and those in surrounding counties likely would save an hour or more by flying out of Manassas rather than trekking to larger airports.
This project is an example of “how the broader community and the region views Manassas as a place to be,” Pate said.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
Sorry, this JUST what we DON'T need. Right here in the city, across 234 from a LOT of houses. IT's bad enough already with the flights going out before 5AM regularly. Come ON, city council, is this like the dang datacents that will pollute heavily, have round teh clock noise, and contribut NOTHING to residents' quality of life? Do you really WANT a net-loss of tax-paying residents due to the press of such places? Just say NO!
