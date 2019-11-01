On Nov. 5, Prince William voters will replace the county’s top prosecutor for the first time in 52 years, as Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Ebert is not seeking re-election. The two candidates vying to take his place -- Democrat Amy Ashworth and Republican Mike May – hold different positions on an issue at the forefront of criminal justice reform: the use of cash bail.
Ashworth has said she would limit the use of cash bail and hinted she would do away with it altogether because the practice disproportionately impacts poor defendants and defendants of color. Those who can’t afford to post bail, which is typically set in the thousands of dollars, have to stay in jail until their trial date while those who can afford to pay the amount are released.
“The cash bond system has been shown to unfairly impact poor people and people of color, and that’s not a justice system. It is difficult to justify the use of cash bond when you look at the facts that surround that,” Ashworth said in an Oct. 16 forum sponsored by the NAACP and the Virginia Interfaith Center.
May said he would seek to limit cash bail if elected, but stopped short of saying he would eliminate the practice.
“I won’t do a blanket policy that says, ‘no cash bail,’” May said at the same forum. “But I do think that we want to limit it. The concern I have is a situation where somebody is sitting in jail because they can’t pay a bond.”
Ashworth is a former Prince William County prosecutor who worked as a prosecutor in Ebert’s special victims’ unit for 10 years. May is a former Prince William County supervisor from the Occoquan District who is also a private attorney.
What’s cash bail? When someone is arrested and charged with a crime, a magistrate or a judge decides whether or not to keep them in jail depending on the severity of the charges and whether they’re considered a threat to others or deemed unlikely to show up for court.
Some consider the system unfair to defendants who can’t afford either their cash bail or even a non-refundable premium to a bail bond company, which is usually set at 10% the total bail amount. Last year, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D) called on state lawmakers to address the issue, saying the state’s system of cash bail “too often determines who has money, not who is dangerous.”
Earlier this year, a majority-Republican House subcommittee killed a bill along party lines that aimed to gather more information about the use of cash bail by requiring localities to collect data relating to bail to compile in an annual report to the governor and General Assembly.
Several commonwealth’s attorneys around Virginia have curbed the use of cash bail by utilizing pre-trial agencies to monitor defendants while they wait for their court dates.
Ebert said Prince William County has done the same by relying more heavily on the county’s Office of Criminal Justice Services. The agency monitors and supervises released defendants who are awaiting court dates.
Steven Austin, director of Prince William’s OCJS, said his agency’s pre-trial caseload is up 40% since 2017, indicating local courts are relying less on cash bail. Since about 2015, local judges and magistrates have used evidenced-based best practices to make better decisions about whom should be assigned a cash bail and whom should be released under OCJS supervision, Austin said.
In the county, the number of pre-trial placements associated with cash bonds is at its lowest in five years at 46% -- a drop from 58% in 2014. The statewide average was 59% in 2018, the most recent year available, according to state statistics.
Still, hundreds of inmates are held at Prince William-Manassas jail in pre-trial status every day. Nearly half the jail’s total inmate population – 45% – were in jail pre-trial as of Sept. 30. That’s a total of 413 inmates out of 927, according to jail officials.
But it’s not known how many of those are in jail because they’re being held without bond or because they can’t afford to post their cash bail amount because the jail doesn’t keep track of such numbers, according to Maj. Amanda Lambert, the adult detention center’s director of support services.
Ashworth’s website states she is in favor of employing other methods of supervising individuals considered a flight risk as an alternative to cash bail.
“They system we have now is that if you have enough money and you can post bond, you can get out of jail while you are waiting for trial. And I think that needs to be reformed,” Ashworth said. “If somebody is a threat to the community, then they should be held. There’s no amount of money that makes them less of a threat. And so, I don’t see why we would be requesting cash bond.”
May said reforming the cash bail system is a task best addressed by the state legislature rather than by elected local prosecutors.
“If we want to reform the cash bail system in general, I don’t think the answer is to have an elected commonwealth’s attorney stop asking for cash bail in all instances,” May said. “I think it really needs to be a legislative effort and we need to look at investing more in pre-trial to make sure that [defendants] are showing up for court and that justice is able to be served.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
