Martha Revelo, 28, of Lake Ridge, has been sick with COVID-19 three times. The first time, she caught it at work. The second time, her husband brought the virus home and then she got it a third time from her stepson. Revelo worked as a cashier throughout the pandemic, and each time she was sick, she missed multiple weeks of work -- all unpaid. Lost wages caused her family to struggle to afford food and other necessities. Throughout the pandemic, she leaned on CASA for help.
CASA, a nonprofit that supports immigrants and working-class families, helped Revelo get health insurance, which allowed her to get the medical care she needed. She participated in telehealth appointments when she had COVID and now sees a primary care physician regularly. Without CASA’s help to secure health insurance, medical care would be out of reach, she said.
In addition to her husband and stepson contracting COVID, Revelo’s mother was also infected and now suffers from persistent heart problems. During the height of the pandemic, both Revelo’s family and her mother received food boxes from CASA to keep their families fed, she said.
Revelo’s story is not unique. She is one of thousands of local residents who turned to CASA for help with health, financial and emotional hardships during the coronavirus pandemic. Between January and March 2022 alone, more than 1,200 people sought services from CASA, said Maria Ovando, CASA Virginia’s manager of health and social services.
“Our community was one of the hardest hit by COVID-19,” said Luis Aguilar, CASA Virginia’s state director. “We saw huge inequities in Manassas and other regions in Prince William County.” Local government alone cannot do enough to provide for community needs, he said, adding “That’s why CASA needs to step up.”
County supervisors’ vote
The Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted in June to dedicate $2 million of the more than $200 million the county received in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help CASA open and operate the new welcome center. The money came on top of a $5 million state grant for CASA the county board approved last September. CASA can use the money for both capital and operational expenses.
The county board approved the latest grant in a party-line vote with all five Democratic supervisors voting in favor and Republican Supervisors Pete Candland (Gainesville) and Jeanine Lawson (Brentsville) voting against. Supervisor Yesli Vega (Coles) was absent for the vote.
During the discussion before the vote, Lawson and Candland said they opposed the grant because of CASA’s past political support for Democrats.
Supervisor Margaret Franklin D-Woodbridge, said she supports public investment in the welcome center, however, because CASA “transform[s] people’s lives with services that will benefit the community at large.”
“I can't stress enough how important the welcome center is especially knowing this county’s history and how we treat our immigrant population, not just from the Hispanic community but from all immigrant communities in the past,” said Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan. “Creating a space where immigrants feel welcomed as opposed to marginalized … is why I've been a big supporter of this welcome center.”
To scale up to meet the needs of the community, CASA Virginia purchased a $6 million, 29,000-square-foot building in Woodbridge last December for the new welcome center. The building offers space for classrooms, vocational workspaces, offices and meeting rooms. The building sits on just over 3 acres. The Woodbridge location will be CASA’s first in Virginia. Maryland has eight welcome centers, Aguilar said.
CASA Virginia’s annual operating budget for the welcome center will be about $1 million a year with 90% paying staff salaries. Its staff is ramping up to process what Aguilar expects will be a deluge of clients when the welcome center opens in August. AmeriCorps volunteers are being trained to conduct intake interviews with clients to determine what services CASA can provide, Aguilar said.
New services
In addition to CASA’s core services – which include health clinics, legal clinics, English language classes and after school programs for high school students -- the welcome center will also offer a wide range of vocational training.
CASA Virginia has teamed up with several local labor unions, including IBEW Local 26, NoVa Labor Federation and KML Carpenters, to provide pre-apprenticeship training in the construction trades at the welcome center, Aguilar said.
The program will serve anyone who is interested in a career in any of the construction trades. Pre-apprenticeship programs will provide beginning blueprint reading, math classes and safety training and then progress to hands-on classes, Aguilar said.
CASA Virginia is also partnering with Northern Virginia Community College workforce development to launch a certified nursing assistant training program at the welcome center, Ovando said.
A partnership with Microsoft to provide digital literacy training and various Microsoft certifications, including Office 365, is also planned, said Hank Montez, a project specialist with CASA Virginia.
“We saw the need for essential workers to be very broad during the pandemic,” Aguilar said. CASA Virginia is “not reinventing the wheel. Welcome centers providing hands-on vocational training have been around in Maryland for nearly 30 years and are very successful,” he said.
Aguilar said CASA Virginia hasn’t received any of the recently approved ARPA funds yet but is ready to put them to good use in the new vocational training facilities. The programs fall within the specific ARPA guidelines, and CASA plans to “look at the data” to measure the success of each. “Our planning is meticulous and record keeping is as organized as possible,” he said.
Outreach
CASA Virginia’s services are available to anyone who needs them and are in especially high demand now as working-class communities continue to struggle with significant hardships caused by the pandemic and its economic fallout, Aguilar said.
“We have the flexibility to implement programming that the government can’t act fast enough to provide,” he added.
Being on the ground in the community during the pandemic, CASA saw the community needs change and moved swiftly to fulfill them. “We stood up a food bank and door-to-door food box delivery service in just two weeks,” Aguilar said.
CASA Virginia also vaccinated 921 people against COVID-19 at a single vaccination event in April 2021 at Todos Supermarket in Woodbridge after calling each person and educating them on the benefits of the vaccine and assisting them with vaccine access.
“We are providing social services but in a really modern way,” Aguilar said.
CASA will continue to make calls and knock on doors to let people know about the services available at the new CASA welcome center – just like CASA knocked on Aguilar’s door nearly a decade ago.
At the time, Aguilar said he was living in Fairfax and didn’t know about CASA’s services in Maryland. He took two bus rides and a trip on the Metro to get to CASA’s office in Langley Park, where he received help to apply for DACA. The federal government’s “deferred action for childhood arrivals” program, now on hold, allowed those who immigrated to the U.S. as children to get driver’s licenses, social security numbers and work permits.
After that, Aguilar began volunteering for CASA, and eventually it became his career, he said. “I have believed in the mission and the vision of CASA since I became a volunteer and began to understand the inequities in the community – but I also learned that there is power in community.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
