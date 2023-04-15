Carrie Rist, one of three candidates for at-large chair of the Prince William County School Board, has been convicted twice for shoplifting and pleaded no contest to a charge of leaving an animal in a hot vehicle.
Rist’s two shoplifting convictions occurred in 2000 and 2010, when she was 19 and 30, respectively, and the animal confinement citation occurred in 2018, when she was 39.
Rist, 43, a mother of five who resides in Haymarket, is so far the only candidate seeking the Republican endorsement in the race for school board chair in Virginia’s second-largest school division, which has 100 schools, 90,000 students and a budget of about $1.6 billion. Incumbent School Board Chair Dr. Babur Lateef and fellow Democrat Julia Biggins are seeking the Democratic endorsement for the non-partisan race in the Nov. 7 election.
During an interview on Friday, April 14, Rist acknowledged but downplayed the incidents, calling the most recent shoplifting conviction, which took place on an Air Force base in Guam, a misunderstanding.
Rist is vice president of compliance at 22nd Century Technologies, Inc., a McLean-based IT company, and said she’s been transparent with her employer and the local GOP committee about her criminal history.
“I have disclosed this, these, to all my employers, and they’re all aware. … Anytime I go in for job interviews, I always share,” Rist said.
Rist did not disclose the convictions to the Prince William Times during two interviews last week. Rist’s record was discovered via a Google search, federal court records and county records in Virginia and Illinois.
Rist told the Prince William Times she “can’t change anything about the past” and hopes to be “an example of someone who can overcome to kids who mess up.”
Shoplifting conviction on Andersen Air Force Base in Guam
Rist was sentenced to a $3,000 fine and three years’ probation in 2010 after a jury convicted her of one count of “theft of government property,” a misdemeanor, in connection with a shoplifting incident at the Andersen Air Force base exchange in Guam. Rist was living there with her then-husband, an Air Force captain who served as a military defense attorney.
According to federal court records, prosecutors said Rist was caught on security cameras placing a Coach purse, two Estee Lauder lipsticks and Clinique moisturizer, under her baby’s car seat, which was sitting in the shopping cart, a local Guam newspaper reported at the time.
Rist then created a “shoplifter’s nest” around the car seat with sales fliers to further conceal the hidden items, according to court records.
During trial, the federal prosecutor played security camera footage of Rist showing her hiding items on March 31, 2010, and a week later on April 7, 2010, according to court records.
Rist was initially charged with two counts of shoplifting in connection with the incidents but was convicted on only one count, the April offense, after a jury trial, according to court records.
During Rist’s sentencing, the federal prosecutor argued that Rist’s sentencing guidelines should be increased because she used her infant child “in the furtherance of the crime.” Rist “knew full well that (a) cashier would be highly unlikely to risk disturbing an infant baby by lifting up the car seat with the baby strapped into it. Consequently, ... the cashier was highly unlikely to discover the shoplifted items if she used her baby to shield the stolen merchandise in this way,” the prosecutor wrote in a presentence report included in federal court filings.
A federal magistrate judge agreed and advised Rist to complete a mental health assessment, according to court sentencing documents.
Rist appealed her conviction, arguing that her attorney provided ineffective assistance, but lost in the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in February 2012.
During the April 14 interview with the Prince William Times, Rist said she remembered the day she was arrested for shoplifting in Guam “clearly” and denied intending to steal any items. She said she had two of her children, then a toddler and an infant, with her, and that her baby’s car seat nearly filled up the shopping cart.
She said she had picked out a wallet-sized Coach purse as a graduation gift for her teenage babysitter and two lipsticks totaling around $100 and mistakenly didn’t pay for them when she paid for the other items in her cart. As she left the base exchange, she recalled that a security guard stopped her before she reached her car and had a chance to notice the unpaid items under the car seat.
“I wasn't even given an opportunity to show I would’ve done the right thing. I can’t change that, can’t go back,” Rist said. “I can say that the incident that happened when I was a teenager, yeah, I take full responsibility for that. The alleged incident that happened (in Guam) 13 years ago, I can’t. … I can’t say I did something intentionally wrong here because I didn’t get to the opportunity where I realized that something wasn’t paid for.”
Shoplifting conviction in Illinois
In January 2000, when Rist was 19, she was arrested and convicted of a misdemeanor in connection with stealing an item in the area of Rolling Meadows, a Chicago suburb, near her hometown of Palatine, Illinois.
According to Cook County court records, Rist pleaded guilty to one count of retail theft in connection with the incident and received a sentence of one year of court supervision.
Rist said she stole a pair of shorts from Nordstrom but did not believe the incident resulted in a conviction, despite being presented by a reporter with court information displaying the case number, her guilty plea and misdemeanor conviction.
Rist said she would ask her father, who was an attorney and represented her in the case, about whether the incident was a conviction.
“I will talk to my dad. … I believe itwasn’t a guilty plea, and I believe I only had to go to one (session for) a few hours for troubled kids,” she said.
Rist said she recalled that she was with her sister and others and made a “dumb choice” to “shoplift” even though she “had cash.” Rist said she thought the item was “a $20 pair of shorts” but she couldn’t remember specifically.
“Sometimes you block things out of your mind just because,” she said. “Then my parents went through a divorce and being the oldest child, it was a lot.”
Rist said at the time she was also “struggling with an eating disorder … both anorexia and bulimia,” which she said she worked hard to overcome. “Overcoming an eating disorder in college, being in a sorority and as a young woman, is probably one of the biggest achievements I’ve ever had,” Rist said.
“My message to teenagers is, look, be careful what you do because it follows you for the rest of your life and it has an impact on the rest of your life,” she said.
Citation for leaving dogs in a hot car
In August 2018, Rist pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of confinement of animals in a vehicle in Stafford County and paid $89 in court costs. A no contest plea in a criminal prosecution means the defendant accepts conviction as though a guilty plea had been entered but does not admit guilt to the charge.
On June 2, 2018, a Stafford police officer cited Rist after finding two dogs confined in her 2011 GMC Yukon, which was parked in the Walmart parking lot at 217 Garrisonville Road at 12:20 p.m. that day, according to court documents.
The police officer noticed the dogs in the SUV with the windows cracked and checked the temperature inside the vehicle and found it to be 103 degrees. He called into the Walmart asking for the owner to come get the dogs, but no one came out right away. He wrote a citation, according to his report, which was obtained from the Stafford Animal Services Center.
During the April 14 interview with the Prince William Times, Rist said that when she came out of the store, the officer was waiting for her. Rist said that she and her friend took their children to dog training at PetSmart earlier that day because both had recently gotten puppies.
Rist said she stopped at Walmart to get a prescription and left her daughter, who was about 10 at the time, and her daughter’s friend, inside the car with the dogs. Rist said the children “were old enough” to stay with the dogs, but that while she was inside the store, the kids left the vehicle, leaving the dogs unattended.
Rist disputed the police account of the incident and said the dogs “were in the car, but it was not hot.”
“I’m a mom of five kids. Things happen, life happens. Do I intentionally try to leave dogs in cars? No, of course not. … I’m definitely not a perfect person. When I make a mistake, I am accountable and I take responsibility and I move forward and don’t make the same mistake again,” Rist said.
Rist herself has pursued a legal career over the years and earned a juris doctorate degree from Handong International Law School in South Korea in 2006 and a master of laws degree from the George Washington University Law School in 2019.
Rist was in Korea after winning a Fulbright scholarship to teach English at a boys’ school. Rist said she was planning to take the New York bar exam in July, but said her campaign takes precedence and may result in her delaying sitting for the test. Rist said she has consulted with law professors and lawyers and does not believe her prior convictions will impact the character and fitness portion of her bar application.
“Since the conviction that did happen in Guam, I’ve been very aware of those that are incarcerated and are put in situations that maybe wasn’t their fault or was out of their control,” Rist said.
Rist said she has strived to be “overboard with honesty and overboard with transparency” because of her past. Rist, a member of the local Moms for Liberty chapter, iscampaigning on a platform to bring “transparency and accountability” to Prince William County Schools, according to her website.
As an example, Rist said she allows four people access to her campaign bank account as a matter of oversight.
“All of this stuff happened a very long time ago. Where I’m sitting now, I’m not running from that. I’mreally not,” Rist said. “Where I’m sitting now is, I’m running (a campaign), I’m transparent. … I’m running for office because I think that no one is perfect. I think that everyone deserves a second chance.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.