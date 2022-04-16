The Woodbridge Kiwanis Club carnival continued as scheduled and without incident Saturday, a day after a 14-year-old girl was struck by gunfire during a fight that occurred outside the carnival’s gates on the grounds of Gar-Field High School.
R. Brian Bell, a leader of the Woodbridge Kiwanis Club, said the carnival planned to finish out its last two days – Saturday and Sunday – as planned, albeit with heavier security. The club arranged for 10 police officers to patrol the carnival on Saturday night, three more than the seven on hand Friday, April 15, when the shooting occurred.
The annual carnival, always scheduled during spring break, has been the nonprofit’s main fundraiser for about the past 20 years, Bell told the Prince William Times in an interview Saturday, April 16.
"This is the first incident of this kind that we've ever had and hopefully the last," Bell said.
The shooting occurred at about 9:22 p.m. Friday, April 15, near the southern entrance to Gar-Field High off Smoketown Road in Woodbridge. The area is just outside the driver’s ed parking lot where the carnival has been operating since Wednesday, April 13.
The teen victim was flown to an area hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman, said in a Saturday, April 16 news release.
“Multiple gunshots” were fired during the incident, and the two groups involved dispersed on foot. The teen victim was found “several yards” from where the shooting occurred. As of Saturday afternoon, police had not determined if the girl was part of either group, Perok said.
The girl was not a Prince William County student, and as of Saturday, it was unclear whether any Prince William County students were involved in the shooting, according to Diana Gulotta, a school division spokeswoman.
Police have made no arrests. Officers are looking for a black male, possibly in his teens, in connection with the shooting. According to witnesses, the suspect was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes. Police are asking anyone with information – and especially videos or photos of the groups leading up to the shooting or during the incident – to call police immediately.
Bell said he was working the main ticket booth at the carnival Friday night when the shooting occurred. What began as a peaceful but busy night – the crowd was one of the largest in recent memory, he said – ended with a chaotic rush for the gates when patrons heard the pops of gunfire.
“Initially, I saw a lot of people rushing [toward the entrance gates] from the merry-go-round … and I didn’t know why,” Bell said. “Once that started, there were others panicking. … We were lucky the mass exodus didn’t create another problem.”
No one was injured in the rush for the gates, but several shoes were left behind, Bell said. The club kept the shoes in a pile near the entrance and was hoping people might return to retrieve them on Saturday, he said.
The crowd on Friday night was “very family oriented,” he said, and included lots of parents with kids. When the shooting happened, people rushed to their cars in the parking lot, and the carnival immediately shutdown. Because the event ended early, the carnival planned to honor on Saturday both wristbands and tickets purchased on Friday, Bell said.
Bell said he and other members of the Woodbridge Kiwanis club were relieved to hear that the teen girl was not critically injured in the shooting and that no one else was hurt.
On Saturday and Sunday, the club planned to add another entry and exit way near the front of the carnival in addition to the extra security. There was an emergency exit toward the rear of the carnival, but no one used that exit because it was toward the area where the gunshots were heard, Bell said.
There will also be extra security at Gar-Field Senior High School on Monday when students return from spring break, according to an email Gar-Field Senior High School Principal Matthew Mathison sent to parents and teachers Saturday.
“It could have been worse, but it was very, very unpleasant,” Bell said of the shooting. “It was one of those things that had an opportunity to ruin a good thing and affect the reputation of our organization.”
During a good year, the annual carnival can raise as much as $40,000 for the Kiwanis Club’s many community service projects, which in the past few years have included building new playgrounds for ACTS women’s shelter as well as the Town of Dumfries. The club also supports the Boys & Girls Clubs and provides Thanksgiving dinners at the Woodbridge Senior Center and Prince William County’s adult daycare program. The Woodbridge Kiwanis Club also sponsors four “Key Clubs” at Forest Park, Potomac, Woodbridge and Gar-Field High Schools. About 10% of the club’s proceeds from the carnival goes directly to Gar-Field High School to support its sports and activities, Bell said.
This year’s carnival is the group’s first since 2019, as the COVID-19 pandemic canceled carnivals in both 2020 and 2021.
The club always works with Prince William County police to provide security and had as many officers on hand as the department recommended, Bell said.
The seven officers hired to provide security on Friday rushed toward the sound of gunfire when the shooting happened, and even more officers responded to provide back up moments later, Bell said.
“They were here in force,” Bell said of local police. “But it was just one of those things that happened.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
