Amidst an ongoing effort to recall him from office, Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland is now facing a federal lawsuit filed by a constituent who alleges Candland violated his rights to free speech by temporarily hiding a comment he left on Candland’s official Facebook page.
Patrick Harders, of Gainesville, filed a federal lawsuit on July 15, alleging Candland deleted or hid comments Harder made in response to a post Candland made about his July 1 Patriots Day celebration at Catharpin Park. Since Candland is an elected official, and the page is used for “back and forth communications” with the public, the lawsuit argues that removing the comments violated Harders’ federal and state rights to free speech.
Harders’ lawsuit also cites the “Prince William County Social Media Comments Policy,” noting that the county encourages public comments and discussions on its social media platforms.
“Candland has, on more than one occasion, blocked communication from his constituents, including Mr. Harders, in violation of their rights to freedom of speech guaranteed by the First Amendment,” the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit refers to a comment Harders made July 2 on one of Candland’s Facebook posts, which the lawsuit says was removed for about a week. In his post, Candland wrote about the Patriots Day event, a celebration with fireworks honoring the county’s first responders. It included multiple pictures of the event.
Harders’ comment initially references the first responders’ event and then adds: “I bet if we were actually celebrating America’s independence, instead of 'patriots day’ we would never see someone like Ann Wheeler attend, even if we spent 40K on the event.”
The lawsuit claims Candland made the comment invisible to anyone other than Harder or those who are Harders’ “Facebook friends.” The lawsuit argues the action “unconstitutionally banned [Harders] from participating in certain discussion on his official Facebook page.”
Harder’s lawsuit seeks “nominal” compensatory damages and costs. But the lawsuit also demands punitive damages, alleging that Candland’s conduct was either intentional or reckless. The lawsuit does not list a specific dollar amount for damages requested.
In 2019, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals of the United States ruled that a public official’s Facebook page used to conduct government business and interact with constituents is a “public forum,” and that officials cannot block people from their pages because of differing opinions.
The case arose in Loudoun County after the chair of the county board of supervisors, Phyllis Randall, temporarily blocked a local activist, Brian Davison, from her official Facebook page and deleted a comment he made that she characterized as “slanderous.” The court found that when Randall banned Davison from her official page, she violated his First Amendment rights.
As of Wednesday, July 21, Harders’ comment on Candland’s post is visible to anyone who visits Candland’s Facebook page, and Candland denied knowingly deleting the comment.
“To the best of my knowledge, no comment has ever been deleted from the Supervisor Pete Candland Facebook page, and no person has ever been banned from accessing the page,” Candland said in an email to the Prince William Times seeking comment on the lawsuit.
Candland further said he welcomes “comments [on his Facebook page] from Mr. Harders or anyone else, whether they be in opposition or in support of my actions as a member of the board.” Candland also noted that “anyone who reviews my page over the last few years will see a robust debate of opinions within the comments sections.”
But Candland also acknowledged that his staff manages his official Facebook page and he is “working with them to try and gather more information.”
Candland has yet to file a response to the lawsuit. No hearing date has yet been set.
Harders is among the Gainesville residents leading the effort to collect signatures on a petition to recall Candland from office over his personal involvement in the Prince William Digital Gateway, a controversial plan to open the county’s protected rural crescent to a new data center corridor along Pageland Lane. Candland is one of more than 100 property owners who have signed contracts to sell their land to data center developers at a rate of about $1 million an acre if the county supervisors approve the plan. Because of his involvement, Candland has had to recuse himself from any board discussions or votes regarding data centers in the rural area.
The same group recently launched a recall effort against Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, over her personal investments in firms tied to data centers.
The lawsuit claims Candland also temporarily removed comments on the same July 2 post made by Josh Palmer and Elena Schlossberg. Both Palmer’s and Schlossberg’s comments on the post are currently visible on Candland’s page. The lawsuit asserts that Candland intended “to suppress speech critical of his conduct of official duties or fitness for public office.”
With regard to Schlossberg, the lawsuit asserts that she was “clearly blocked in retaliation for her organization’s effort to effect Candland’s recall.”
Schlossberg is the executive director of The Coalition to Protect Prince William County, a nonprofit that has advocated in support of the rural crescent for years. The coalition is leading the effort to recall Candland, charging he neglected his duties and misused his office as a result of his personal financial interest in the Prince William Digital Gateway.
When the petition was announced on June 28, Harders called himself a former Candland supporter and a “conservative Republican.”
Harders said he was “going against Pete Candland because he has betrayed us and he has enriched himself, and this is the ultimate betrayal that we continue to see from our politicians.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
