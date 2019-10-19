Unlike many counties in Virginia, Prince William does not have a public defenders’ office. It also lacks access to pre-kindergarten programs for all eligible 4-year-olds and does not ensure that all low-income kids can participate in afterschool or extracurricular activities.
Those are among the concerns VOICE – Virginians Organized for Interfaith Community Engagement – will bring to candidates of countywide posts during a special forum in Dale City on Sunday, Oct. 20.
More than 400 people are expected to attend the event, which will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1400 G St. in Woodbridge.
Candidates for Prince William County commonwealth’s attorney – Republican Mike May and Democrat Amy Ashworth – are expected to attend along with the four candidates for chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors and the three candidates for chairman of the Prince William County School Board, according to James Perlstein, a VOICE organizer for Prince William County.
The county board chairman’s post will be open for the first time in 13 years due to the departure of incumbent Corey Stewart, a Republican who has held the post since 2006. There are four candidates in that race: Republican nominee John Gray, Democratic nominee Ann Wheeler and two independents: Muneer Baig and Don Scoggins.
In the race for school board chairman, Dr. Babur Lateef, the incumbent who won a special election last November, again faces Alyson Satterwhite, the Gainesville District representative on the school board, and independent candidate Stanley Bender.
According to Perlstein, the issues at the center of the forum were identified during several months of “listening sessions” held for parents at five Prince William County elementary schools: Elizabeth Vaughan, Dale City, Haymarket, Minnieville and Occoquan.
The initiative was an effort to hear from people generally not involved in local politics and to better understand what issues matter most to them, Perlstein said.
In addition to the county’s lack of a public defenders’ office, parents expressed concerns about funding for after-school programs, increased mental health support in schools, safer school walking routes, better access to pre-K programs and services and expanded English-language learning opportunities for parents at Prince William County schools, Perlstein said.
“If you’re not a stable, middle-class family, there’s very little opportunity for you” in Prince William County, Perlstein said. “We’re trying to change that step by step.”
The forum will begin with an effort to educate candidates. Parents will share personal stories about their families’ struggles with these particular issues to help candidates and audience members better understand what’s at stake, Perlstein said.
Afterward, the candidates will be asked to speak about their positions specifically on those issues, Perlstein said.
VOICE is a multi-faith, nonpartisan citizen’s organization comprised of 52 member institutions, mostly churches, representing more than 180,000 families in Arlington, Fairfax, and Prince William counties and the City of Alexandria.
Issues for which VOICE has advocated in recent years include the expansion of pre-K programs, eliminating Virginia’s practice of suspending driver’s licenses over unpaid court debt, affordable-housing and dental care for low- and moderate-income adults, according to a VOICE news release.
Similar to previous VOICE candidate forums, Sunday’s event strives to involve a more diverse group of local constituents in the upcoming Nov. 5 elections.
At issue, Perlstein said, is whether “Prince William County is going to be a place where everybody has a seat at the table. Or will it be just a narrow few?”
