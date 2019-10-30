Candidates running for Prince William County Board of Supervisors seats in the Gainesville, Brentsville and Coles districts are divided on the road bond referendum and how to preserve the county’s rural crescent.
Prince William County voters will elect candidates for all eight seats on the board of county supervisors Nov. 5. The current board has a 6-to-2 Republican majority.
During an Oct. 23 forum in Manassas, Democratic candidates Danny Funderburk, Maggie Hansford and Raheel Sheikh said they are open to county planners’ recommendations for the rural area, while incumbent Supervisors Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville and newcomer Yesli Vega, a candidate in the Coles District, said they oppose extending sewer lines into the rural area, which they say would “bust open” the crescent to more residential development.
Candland said the county “doesn’t have the infrastructure -- the schools, the roads, the public safety infrastructure -- for the people we have in the county today.”
“We cannot be changing our policies to make it easier to bring in homes, which will add to our traffic and bring more students to our schools,” Candland said.
But Candland said the county should look at utilizing “purchase of development rights” and “transfer of development rights” plans provided that receiving areas for those development rights are outside the rural crescent and in the development areas. A TDR program would redirect development that would otherwise occur in the rural crescent to areas planned to accommodate growth.
A PDR program would enable the county to use tax dollars to pay large-tract landowners to not develop their land.
Lawson said allowing sewer lines in the rural crescent would be “game over” for the rural crescent.
“It will forever change the dynamics of this county,” she said. “Sewer is what dictates density. And the developers are salivating over this crafty tool of clustering.”
Cluster developments would allow more homes to be built in some areas of the rural crescent on lots not smaller than 1 acre as long as 60 percent of land in the entire development is placed in a conservation easement.
“The people have overwhelmingly opposed high-density housing in this part of our county and for good reason,” Vega said. “Who’s going to pay for high-density housing and the woes it brings? Who’s going to pay for the new schools and the new roads? I can tell you this much, it won’t be the developers.”
Funderburk, the Democrat challenging Candland, said he is open to looking at any plan to ensure the rural crescent is preserved.
“I don’t think one-size-fits-all when it comes to the rural crescent. You’re talking about over 100,000 acres, you have a lot of geographic, geologic diversity and that diversity cannot be protected with a single plan,” Funderburk said.
Funderburk said he is open to PDRs and TDRs provided the county can find a way to fund the programs and hinted at protecting some areas via conservation easement.
“I’m more concerned about the preservation of the rural crescent itself. We need to have the ability to set aside some conservation areas that are just not touched. Period,” Funderburk said.
Sheikh, the Democrat opposing Vega, said protecting the rural area is a priority and stated his support for the PDR program. But he didn’t state his position on the other programs proposed by county planners.
“A purchase of development rights program funded with a combination of state, federal and local funds will allow us to work with farmers and other landowners to provide incentives for preserving this green land,” Sheikh said. “Regardless of where you stand on the climate issue, we can all agree that we need to protect the county’s natural resources at all costs.”
Hansford, the Democrat challenging Lawson, said her opponent had years to do something to protect the county’s rural areas but had failed to do so. If elected, Hansford said, she would aim to “permanently preserve green space.”
“I will be the leader to promote agritourism for our farmers and families and I will invest in tax incentive to keep our farmers farming,” Hansford said.
Road bond referendum
Candidates were also split along party lines on their support for the county’s road bond referendum. Prince William voters will be asked to approve two bond referendums on the Nov. 5 ballot that would allow the county to borrow up to $396 million to improve county roads and parks.
The bulk of the money in the bond referendum -- $355 million -- will go toward roads projects, with $200 million reserved for reducing and diverting traffic on Va. 28 in the areas of Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park. That includes a $300 million bypass that would extend Godwin Drive through undeveloped land behind several subdivisions in the area.
Democratic candidates said they support the bond referendum to pay for potential fixes to Va. 28, one of the most congested corridors in Virginia. Republicans said they are either opposed to the bond referendum or concerned that it might not solve the area’s transportation issues.
“Increasing the flow of traffic is critical to the success of achieving some of the other goals we are mapping out,” Funderburk said. “It is very important for us to fund that. The $200 million from that can also be used to attract more state and federal funds.”
Hansford said the road bond is a tool that could provide relief for Prince William County commuters. The majority of Prince William residents commute outside the county for work.
“I will evaluate each project individually to ensure we spend taxpayer money effectively to achieve the goal of lessening commute times. Investing in our infrastructure will also lead to attracting good businesses,” Hansford said.
Sheikh said he understands residents’ concerns about tax increases as a result of the bonds, but said: “In order for us to fix these roads, we are going to need money.”
“This bond is only … authorizing us to go ahead and borrow the money if needed,” Sheikh said. “I want to work with our state and federal stakeholders to make sure we get additional funding.”
Candland said he is “absolutely against” the road bond referendum and said the process to pick the projects it would fund was “driven by politics.” If the referendum fails, Candland said he will restart the process “so the new board can actually talk about what are the projects that are best for the people of Prince William County.”
Lawson, who voted in favor of the bond referendum, said she nonetheless has “strong concerns that these bond projects will justify new housing developments.”
“If we just continue to repeat patterns of failure by rubberstamping residential development that is never going to solve our problems,” Lawson said.
Vega is also opposed to the road bond, saying it is “reckless” to ask taxpayers fund something when they don’t exactly know what they’re paying for.
“We all know that 28 is a nightmare, and politician after politician has promised to fix 28 and they haven’t accomplished that,” Vega said. “I think we have to take a responsible approach to allocate the funds that we need to provide for permanent solutions to address the bottleneck on Route 28.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
