Candidates for the Prince William County Board of Supervisors in the Brentsville, Coles and Gainesville districts. Top, from left, are: Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville; Yesli Vega, a Republican running for the Coles District; and Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville.

Bottom, from left, are: Maggie Hansford, a Democrat challenging Lawson in the Brentsville District; Raheel Sheikh, a Democrat vying for the Coles District seat; and Danny Funderburk, a Democrat challenging Candland in the Gainesville District.