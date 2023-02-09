Two candidates vying for the Gainesville District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors offered differing opinions during a candidate forum Thursday on data center tax rates, rural crescent zoning rules and whether the school board should have sole discretion over how to spend local tax money for public schools.
Republican nominee Bob Weir, 60, of Haymarket, and Democrat Kerensa Sumers, 39, of Manassas, answered 15 questions during a candidate forum held Thursday, Feb. 9 at Battlefield High School in Haymarket. The two are on the ballot for the Feb. 21 special election to fill the remaining nine months of former supervisor Pete Candland’s term. Candland resigned in December.
The event was sponsored by the Prince William County Committee of 100 and the League of Women Voters of Prince William and Fauquier counties. Bruce Potter, chief operating officer for Rappahannock Media, LLC, which owns InsideNova, moderated the forum.
Sumers and Weir differed most sharply on the rural crescent, an area of about 80,000 acres in western Prince William County where development was limited to one home per 10 acres and connections to public sewer lines were largely prohibited in an effort to restrict suburban sprawl. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors eliminated rural crescent zoning rules when it voted in December to update the county’s comprehensive plan.
Now, connections to public sewer lines are allowed throughout the county – at a developer or homeowner’s expense. Also, hundreds of acres in the rural area have been replanned for “conservation residential” housing that will allow homes to be clustered on smaller lots as long as 60% of an overall development is preserved as open space.
Sumers said she agreed with the decision to allow sewer connections in the rural area and said the former rule requiring 10-acre lots “actually hindered our growth and hindered our economy.”
“Those septic systems have a history of failure. Those septic systems have been leaking into groundwater for quite some time,” she added.
Sumers further said the county should “maintain a lot of open space for the park system.”
Weir, however, said he’d never heard of septic systems failing “en masse" and hinted he would be in favor of changing the comprehensive plan to reinstate rural crescent development limits.
“What's going to be necessary now is the close management of the [development] applications that come in,” he said. “At least until a point in time that you can replace the current comprehensive plan with a new one.”
On data center tax rates, the two disagreed on whether Prince William County should raise the rate it charges data centers on their “computer and peripheral” equipment and failed to agree on how Prince William County’s tax rate compares to that of Loudoun County, which has the highest concentration of data centers in the world.
Prince William County’s computer and peripheral tax rate for local businesses, including data centers, is $1.65 per $100 in assessed valuation. Loudoun County’s is $4.20 per $100 in assessed value.
Sumers inaccurately stated that Loudoun County’s tax rate is “actually closer to $1.89.”
Sumers went on to say that Prince William County should raise its data center tax “2 to 4% a year.” Weir said the county should “double its tax rate almost immediately.”
Sumers said she favored “gradually raising” the tax rate to ensure the county isn’t overextending itself.
“We need to make sure that we have the actual money coming in before we start making budgetary decisions,” she said.
Weir, however, noted that the data centers “don’t care” about the tax rate and that the fear that data centers will leave the county if the tax rate is higher is “a false argument.”
Asked how the county should spend extra tax revenue generated by a higher data center tax rate, the two candidates gave differing responses.
Weir said that half the money should be “delivered back to taxpayers,” in the form of a reduced real estate tax rate, and half should be split between public safety and the school division.
Weir also said the board of supervisors should have authority over how to spend the extra money for the school division, whether it be to increase teacher compensation or add some kind of educational programming -- “whatever the residents in their districts say they need.”
Earlier in the forum, Weir said he believed the county’s revenue sharing agreement with the local school division is “outdated” and that the county should have more deference in how the school division spends its money. Under the revenue sharing agreement, 57.23% of the county’s general fund tax revenue is shared with the schools, and the school division’s budget is decided by the superintendent and school board.
Sumers said she agreed the money should be spent on local schools, but said the school board should spend it at its discretion.
“I don’t know anyone on the board of supervisors who’s an educator or teacher or administrator,” she added. “I think the schools need to decide where it should go.”
Sumers made no mention of returning some of the money to local taxpayers.
The Virginia Constitution says boards of supervisors can only provide broad input on how school boards spend local tax money for schools.
On building data centers next to residential areas, the two candidates also disagreed. Sumers advocated for buffers between homes and new data centers, while Weir said he is opposed to building data centers near residential areas.
Sumers said she would advocate for a setback of at least 100 feet between data centers and homes or schools and that the setback should include a “screen” of trees to block the building from view.
“A data center should not be right beside any home,” Sumers said. “We need to have trees and we need to have a lot of space.”
Weir expressed concern about building data centers near homes and schools at all -- not only because of noise, but also because of generators used by the data centers that may affect air quality.
“Buffering alone is not the answer,” Weir said. “...It’s all about planning it properly from the outset. You don’t put industrial uses next to residential uses or schools; they’re simply not compatible.”
Potter also asked the candidates how they would vote on the Devlin Technology Park, a controversial request to rezone about 270 acres in Bristow for 14 new data centers. The county supervisors voted early Wednesday, Feb. 8 to defer their decision on the rezoning until March 7. Whoever wins the Feb. 21 election will likely be sworn into office in time for the March 7 vote.
Neither candidate offered a definitive response to the question. Sumers said she would have to see whether the project meets her requirements for “a proper buffer” and whether the data centers would be “noninvasive” and “not detrimental to the environment.”
Weir said that given his position on data centers near homes and schools, which he opposes, voters should know where he stands.
“It's not … hard to figure out what kind of path I'm gonna take,” he said.
Reach Jill Palermo and Anya Sczerzenie at news@fauquier.com
