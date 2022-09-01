During a recent online forum, four candidates vying to represent Prince William County in the U.S. Congress differed on ways to address an ongoing shortage in personal caregivers for people with disabilities.
Democratic incumbents Rep. Jennifer Wexton and Rep. Abigail Spanberger stressed the need for state and federal governments to boost caregiver pay and provide training, sick leave and other benefits. Republican challenger Hung Cao said the free market would even out caregiver shortages, and Yesli Vega blamed the pandemic and school closures for further exacerbating the caregiving crisis. Vega also said we must “do better” in compensating caregivers but stopped short of advocating for increasing the state or federal minimum wage.
The forum was hosted by the Arc of Northern Virginia, a nonprofit supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. Arc board member Sharon Lee Cummings and her adult son Conner Cummings, who is autistic, kicked off the forum. In 2015, the pair were successful in passing “Conner’s Law,” a Virginia law that allows courts to require child support payments to continue past age 18 for disabled children.
The rules for the “sensory friendly” forum encouraged the candidates to avoid personal attacks, interrupting and raising their voices. Live sign-language interpreters translated for the deaf community.
More than 450 people registered to view the forum, and questions were selected from the audience. Some were emailed to the candidates in advance of the forum, said moderator Lucy Beadnell, Arc of Northern Virginia’s director of advocacy.
Beadnell provided a primer on the need for direct caregivers in Northern Virginia. She said caregivers provide “vital supports for people with disabilities to keep them out of more expensive and lower quality institutional care.”
Nationwide, direct care workers make less than $15 an hour on average, which is roughly $502 a week or $30,000 a year. In Virginia, a caregiver’s average hourly wage is $12.57, which is $26,148 annually.
Direct care workers’ job duties vary but can include performing household tasks; cooking meals and assisting with eating; helping with personal hygiene and bathroom needs; and completing regular tasks and errands. The job requires a strong sense of empathy, dependability and patience.
The field has an annual turnover rate of more than 50%, which makes it “very difficult to get continuity of services and quality of care, especially for people who need caregivers to perform vital, intimate or medical tasks,” Beadnell said, adding: “We don't necessarily want strangers coming in and out of our house every few months … and to be touching our bodies and learning about us.”
The direct caregiver workforce is “disproportionately women of color,” “overworked” and has “to work multiple jobs to get by,” Beadnell said, noting that exhausted caregivers can make mistakes, suffer from burnout and experience anger and frustration.
Access to caregivers “is a significant issue in the more populated parts of Virginia, where it’s very difficult to get by on most caregiver wages,” Beadnell said.
“How do we get ahead of this challenge to ensure everyone can age in place and find appropriate caregivers?,” Beadnell asked the candidates.
Wexton, D-10th, said caregivers must be paid a living wage, noting that congressional Democrats voted to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour, an effort that has since stalled in the U.S. Senate. Wexton said caregivers also need to have paid sick leave so they can take time off when they are ill to ensure that they don’t spread any illness to the people they care for.
Wexton also said COVID-19 was “extremely hard” on the caregiver workforce.
“A lot of times, they were forced to go back and forth from home to home to home during the early days of COVID, and then in so doing, ended up spreading COVID to their charges. And that’s not what they wanted to do,” she said.
At-home caregivers, she said, are “so important, especially as more and more boomers age and as more and more people need supports. … It ultimately saves money because letting people age in place, in the dignity of their homes, definitely saves money over putting them in an institutional setting.”
Making these investments should be prioritized, Wexton said, adding: “This is something that we congressional Democrats have been trying to do for a long time. We’re going to keep trying, because it’s the right thing to do.”
Cao, Wexton’s Republican challenger, acknowledged that “one of the hardest jobs in our society is the healthcare workers” and noted that because the work is “hard on the body,” a “young workforce” is sometimes needed.
“It’s very hard work, and we have a workforce now that’s used to just staying in home and just getting stimulus checks and not working,” he said, adding: “I mean the work ethic in our community’s gone, and we need to reinvigorate and push it again.”
Cao suggested the law of supply and demand would fill the need for caregivers if the government gets out of the way.
“We really need to just kick government out of the way and let the free market work itself out,” he said.
Cao also said that recruiting traveling nurses could be a way to “get more health workers into our communities.” He said he disagrees with efforts to cap traveling nurses’ pay, which he said was a goal of some in Congress.
As of Aug. 4, the weekly pay for travel nurses is $3,000 -- roughly six times the average weekly pay of direct caregivers. That’s down from pandemic highs of upwards of $10,000 a week, according to MedPageToday.com.
Spanberger, a Democrat who represents Virginia’s 7th District, said direct caregivers must be paid a living wage and that she, along with Wexton, “voted to increase the minimum wage because recognizing the impact and the value of our workforce, particularly those who care for, at times, some of our most vulnerable neighbors and community members is incredibly important.”
The federal minimum wage remains $7.25 an hour and has not increased since 2009. In Virginia, the minimum wage is $11. State lawmakers voted in 2020 to raise it incrementally to $12 an hour by 2023.
Spanberger said she recognizes the local caregiving workforce as “among the most hardworking, empathetic kind and thoughtful workforce I have ever encountered.”
She further vowed to advocate for caregivers to be paid a “living wage” that “recognizes the physical toll that the job has: … lifting people, moving people, physically engaging in a very personal and professional way.”
In addition to raising the minimum wage, Spanberger said: “We have to continue recruiting and educating and training and retaining a professional direct care workforce,” calling their skillset “unique.”
“I was proud to vote for the American Rescue Plan, which provided strong investments to increase support for home- and community-based services. And frankly, Virginia, the General Assembly, used its share of funding to pay bonuses to providers and to increase reimbursements. And that was the right move,” Spanberger said.
Spanberger also called for a “long-term federal commitment” to improve the caregiving workforce. She also said that “reimbursements through states’ Medicaid programs are necessary.”
“That’s how we support people with disabilities, their right to live in the community, their ability for their family members to know that they’re getting quality care and allow family caregivers to go back to work if they so choose because so frequently, the caregiving falls on a family member,” Spanberger said, calling professional caregivers “lifelines” for so many families.
Vega, Spanberger’s Republican challenger, agreed there is a need for “high quality caregivers who will provide the best care possible for those that need it.” She said that “research shows that individuals with disabilities who are engaged in their community have a better quality of life than those that live in institutional settings.”
Vega, a first-term Prince William County supervisor who represents the Coles District, further said there was a shortage of caregivers before the pandemic, and that COVID-19 made it worse.
“The shortage in workers caused by the pandemic actually forced many mothers, fathers and other family members to take on the roles of unpaid caregivers,” she said. Vega said some of those families ended up in financial trouble because they had to give up their jobs or had lost wages.
Vega added that school closures “made the situation much more difficult for parents and for children.” She mentioned “lost learning” due to the pandemic, adding: “Parents were having to balance at home learning shortages and caregiver resources and on top of their own job.”
Without specifics, Vega said: “We have to do better in regard to compensating” caregivers and “focusing on providing quality jobs in the caregiver field.”
Vega closed by saying she wants to “find common-sense solutions to fill these necessary jobs when I'm elected to Congress and to continue the discussion because there is much work to do.”
Watch the recording of the forum at https://youtu.be/Qh4HVXdggLw.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
