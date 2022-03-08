A federal judge heard legal arguments Monday in a lawsuit challenging Virginia’s mask-optional law in public schools brought by 12 parents of students with disabilities that put them at a high risk for complications due to COVID-19. At the close of the hearing, Judge Norman K. Moon of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia indicated that he will try to issue a decision “quickly.”
Manassas mom Tasha Nelson, whose 10-year-old son has cystic fibrosis, and 11 other Virginia parents are suing Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and his administration to challenge Executive Order 2 and Senate Bill 739, both of which effectively ban mask-mandates in Virginia’s public schools. The plaintiff parents assert that those policies violate the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act -- federal laws that say public schools cannot exclude students with disabilities or deny them equal access to their education. The laws also require public schools to provide reasonable modifications to allow students with disabilities an equal opportunity to benefit from their public education.
The hearing was held in a video conference format and lasted 48 minutes. No witnesses were called. At the outset, Judge Moon announced that the parties had agreed at a previous status conference that they would rely on the evidence submitted accompanying their written submissions to the court rather than calling witnesses at this hearing. That evidence includes witness affidavits, medical expert opinions and other reports.
Because there was no opposition to either filing, Judge Moon accepted two amicus briefs filed in the case last Friday, March 4. The amicus briefs -- persuasive legal documents offered by non-parties to a case but who nevertheless have a strong interest in the result -- were filed by the Fairfax County School Board and the Fairfax County Parents Association.
Eve Hill, a partner at Brown Goldstein & Levy and one of the nation’s leading disability rights attorneys, argued on behalf of the plaintiffs. She focused her argument on the assertion that EO 2 and SB 739 wrongly ban mask-mandates in Virginia’s public schools under any circumstances without exception and provide no way for schools to protect students who might require their classmates to wear masks to attend school safely.
“We challenge EO 2 and SB 739 because they forbid schools from requiring any student to wear a mask. They forbid schools even from talking about or asking students why they aren’t wearing a mask. And there are no exceptions to these laws. The next time there’s an outbreak in a school the school will not be able to require masks. The next time there is a surge in the community, the schools will not be able to require masks. So we will be back to the bad old days when schools had to close in response to outbreaks.”
Hill described the plight of some of the students with disabilities who already are either unable to attend public school because it is only safe for them to do so when those around them also mask or are attending school but trying to distance from others by sitting at the teacher’s desk.
The discrimination the students with disabilities are suffering is irreparable harm, she said.
School districts cannot provide relief to the plaintiffs’ children, Hill argued, because state policies don’t allow school districts to use masking as a tool to accommodate students with disabilities who require them.
“School districts simply can’t provide the relief that plaintiffs seek. It’s true that both the state and the school districts have ADA obligations. But right now, the state is standing in the way of the school districts carrying out their obligations,” she said.
Hill said that the crux of the case is simple: “The state has an obligation under the ADA to not exclude students with disabilities and to reasonably modify policies when necessary to allow students with disabilities access to their schools. SB 739 and EO 2 are state policies and if they conflict with federal law, they must give way.”
Hill argued that “blanket rules” such as the one created by EO 2 and SB 739 cannot stand under the ADA. As an example, she cited a case that struck down a blanket “no dogs” policy at a bar to allow a blind man with a guide dog to enter. She also pointed to similar situations in which non-disabled people are regularly “inconvenienced” to accommodate those with disabilities, such as by not eating peanuts in the presence of someone with a peanut allergy and not parking in a wheelchair-accessible parking spot even when all other parking spots are full. Hill stressed there is no mechanism for students or school boards to ask for an exception to either EO 2 and SB 739 under any circumstances.
In her closing, Hill said that the plaintiffs didn’t bring this case because they “want to interfere with other people’s freedoms” or because “they have a political ax to grind.” She said they brought the case because the parents of the students with disabilities are faced with a stark choice forced on them by the state -- the health of their child or the education of their child -- and that’s untenable.
Defense: ‘forced masking’ is not a reasonable accommodation
State Solicitor General Andrew N. Ferguson argued on behalf of defendants Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) and the Youngkin administration. Consistent with the arguments he made in a motion to dismiss the case last week, Ferguson asserted at the hearing that EO 2 and SB 739 should be upheld because neither contradicts federal law and because the parents lack standing to bring their claim.
Ferguson’s theme throughout his argument was to assert that masking is not a reasonable accommodation for any student in any situation. “We reject the presumption that universal forced masking could be a reasonable accommodation,” he said multiple times.
He further argued that the plaintiffs believe the only reasonable modification that would satisfy federal disability rights laws is “universally and indefinitely” forcing their classmates to wear a mask. Ferguson said defendants “firmly disagree.”
Conceding that the ADA requires schools to provide reasonable modifications to students with disabilities, he insisted that all Virginia public school divisions comply with the ADA. Then he said that no conflict exists between Virginia’s mask policies and the ADA because “nothing in EO 2 or SB 739 interferes with the school divisions’ obligations under the federal disability rights laws.”
Ferguson urged the court to reject plaintiffs’ arguments because their “quarrel” is with the school boards and not the state. Ferguson opined that each of the plaintiffs should have engaged in the federally required “interactive process” under the ADA with their school divisions to hammer out reasonable accommodations for each of their students.
“If, as plaintiffs allege, that school districts are not talking to them or are cutting the interaction process short, plaintiffs should proceed against the schools districts on the ADA,” he said.
Ferguson denied that there would be any “retaliation” by the state against school districts that determine that masking is required in certain instances. But he cautioned that the genesis of the state’s new mask-optional rules came from the demands of parents in Loudoun, Fairfax, and Winchester. Ferguson stated that all Virginia parents have the right to bring a lawsuit against a school district to enforce EO 2 and SB 739 to “protect their child’s rights” if their child is “forced to wear a mask against his or her will.”
During the hearing, Judge Moon posed a hypothetical to Ferguson regarding a school division’s actions to protect a child at high-risk for COVID-19. Would a school “violate state law if they accommodated [a] child” for whom it was determined that masking of peers in a classroom was the only reasonable accommodation while at the same time “violating federal law if they did not issue the mask mandate” to protect the child under the ADA?
Ferguson rejected the premise of the hypothetical, saying he cannot envision a real situation in which “forced masking is a reasonable accommodation.” But he also conceded that if there is a conflict between state and federal law, the state law must “necessarily give way” to the federal law.
Ferguson strongly urged the judge against issuing temporary injunctive relief blocking the operation of EO 2 and SB 739 because it would cause “widespread confusion across the commonwealth.”
Ferguson predicted that parents would be entirely uncertain about whether their children would be subject to “the same sort of harsh discipline” they faced at school before March 1, when most schools were requiring students to wear masks.
As to standing, Ferguson argued that the parents lack the ability to bring their case because plaintiffs’ children have alleged only “speculative” injuries. Ferguson claimed that it is impossible to foresee what ADA accommodations school boards will implement under the current COVID-19 posture in which the CDC no longer recommends “forced masking for 90% of the country.”
“Plaintiffs simply don’t have standing because they cannot show from anything – apart from speculation – that they're likely to receive the relief that they’re actually requesting from the order that they've asked for from the court,” Ferguson said.
Hill responded vehemently that Ferguson’s contention that plaintiffs won’t get the relief they seek from an order in this case was “simply not the case.” Hill said that plaintiffs asked for the state to “get out of the way of the school districts.”
She said parents have heard “over and over again” from school districts that they cannot even mention masks as part of the interactive ADA process of determining reasonable accommodations because of EO 2 and SB 739, not because of COVID circumstances have changed. “And we’d be happy to prove that.”
Hill emphasized repeatedly throughout her argument that, contrary to Ferguson’s claims, the plaintiffs are not asking for universal masking of all students in Virginia public schools indefinitely.
“I want to be clear about what we seek. My clients are not demanding that everyone in school wear a mask at all times forever,” she said. “They are seeking to not be denied the reasonable modification of a mask requirement to the extent a student with a disability needs their peers to be masked in order to be safe at school.”
