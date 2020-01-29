The mission of Manassas National Battlefield Park is to help people learn about two pivotal Civil War battles: the First and Second Battles of Bull Run. But that can be a challenge when a key staff building falls into disrepair.
That was the situation that prompted the National Park Service staff to call on the AmeriCorps’ National Civilian Community Corps for help. The battlefield’s headquarters building on Pageland Lane had a problem with frequent flooding and needed new flooring, new drywall, an inside paint job and a drainage fix to keep water from pouring inside during heavy rains.
Six AmeriCorps NCCC members arrived at the battlefield two weeks ago to tackle the work.
Led by Park Service staff, the team of 19- through 23-year-olds have begun digging a trench outside the building to redirect stormwater and improve drainage. They’re also working inside to repair the damage so the park’s human, natural and cultural resources staff have a safe and dry place to work.
“When we have buildings that are at their peak, we can provide better services to the public,” said Michael Donoto, a National Park Service management analyst directing the AmeriCorps team.
The headquarters project is part of a long list of deferred maintenance at Manassas National Battlefield Park that Superintendent Brandon Bies said earlier this year totaled about $8.9 million.
While the battlefield benefits from the AmeriCorps’ help, the six team members get a chance to hone their carpentry, electrical, plumbing and landscaping skills. The job at the battlefield will take about six weeks. It’s the team’s fifth assignment in their 10-month stint as AmeriCorps’ volunteers.
Prior to arriving in Manassas in January, the team had already served in Puerto Rico, Florida, Louisiana and Massachusetts. In Puerto Rico and Panama City, Florida, the group was assigned tasks related to hurricane relief. In Louisiana, they helped establish community gardens, and in Massachusetts, they worked with Habitat for Humanity, said Jesse Kotnik, one of the AmeriCorps volunteers who also handles community outreach.
Three of the team members working at the battlefield came to the AmeriCorps after finishing their bachelor’s degrees. The other three, including Kotnik, joined after completing high school. All said they joined to serve their country and learn new skills.
No experience is needed to join AmeriCorps, which has programs for 18- through 24-year-olds as well as senior citizens.
Kotnik, who is from Daytona Beach, Florida, studied welding and plumbing in high school and said he wanted to get more training before hitting the job market.
The team also includes Katerina Trapp, 23, from Midlothian, Virginia, who joined AmeriCorps after earning a bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminology from Christopher Newport University; Brook Haynes, 22, of Indiana, who joined after completing her degree in political science and conflict studies at Ball State University; Maggie VanHeuklon, 23, of Wisconsin, who earned her degree in public health from the University of Wisconsin at Lacrosse; and Matthew Robinson, 20, of Minnesota, and Lucas Sewell, 19, of Iowa, who joined after high school.
Sewell said he wanted to further his trade skills and hopes to someday be a professional electrician. All said they’d learned a lot while working with AmeriCorps and would recommend it to their friends.
“I’ve learned a ton,” Robinson said. “I’m amazed by the skills I’ve learned from other people.”
Haynes said she entered the program not knowing much more than how to pound a nail in the wall to hang a picture frame. “Now I have a plethora of carpentry skills I never knew,” she said.
VanHeuklon said the best part of working with AmeriCorps is helping communities across the East Coast. “You get to see the direct impact of your work,” she said.
In exchange for their efforts, AmeriCorps members get free housing (at the battlefield, they are staying at a home on park grounds), a modest monthly stipend and about $6,000 to put toward their college loans or to pay for future coursework. AmeriCorps members typically serve 10-month terms, but can serve longer if they want to, Kotnik said.
Part of their mission is to spread the word about the opportunities AmeriCorps offers U.S. students. Launched in 1992, AmeriCorps offers several programs: AmeriCorps NCCC, AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA); AmeriCorps State and National and Senior Corps. The team headed out to Osbourn Park High School Friday afternoon to meet with students and tell them about AmeriCorps opportunities.
“I think the biggest thing is working in a team environment,” said Sewell, the team member from Iowa. “I would definitely recommend it to my friends.”
For more information on AmeriCorps, visit www.nationalservice.gov. Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
