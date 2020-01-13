The annual Point in Time Count, sponsored by Prince William County and the Prince William Continuum of Care, happens Jan. 22. The Point in Time survey is an annual count of persons experiencing homelessness on a single night each year in January as required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Prince William County Department of Social Services is the lead for the Prince William Area Continuum of Care, which includes the areas of Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. Register online at http://pwacoc.eventbrite.com. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, must be comfortable with technology and must be available the night of Jan. 22, from 6 p.m. to midnight. In the event of inclement weather, the back-up date is Jan. 23. Volunteers must also be available for training on Jan. 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Community outreach volunteers are needed for the Prince William census. Volunteer trainings are Tuesday, Jan. 14, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Ferlazzo Building and Thursday, Jan. 16, 7-8:30pm at the Sudley North Center. Making sure the census is correct will only improve our community. Please visit www.pwcgov.org/census to learn more.
Habitat for Humanity is having its first volunteer day on Jan. 23 to renovate a home in Manassas. Please sign up on the website at: www.habiatpwc.org.
The Joe 15 Team is having its annual blood drive in memory of Joe Page on Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Manassas Church of the Brethren. Please sign up at: www.redcrossblood.org; search for keyword “The Joe 15 Team.”
The Kennedy Center invites volunteers age 40 and under to its second annual Carrying the Torch Forward Service Day. Please email Jessica at: volunteers@kennedy-center.org to learn more.
Novant Health UVA Health System needs volunteers at its three gift shops. Please register online at: www.novanthealthuva.org/giving/volunteering/novant-health-auxiliary.aspx or call 703-369-8173 to learn more.
The Warrior Retreat needs volunteers to assist with snow removal this winter. Please email Sarah at: sarah.ford@willingwarriors.org to learn more.
Keep Prince William Beautiful invites you to adopt a spot near you. It’s a great way to spruce up your neighborhood. Please email Laura at: ltalbert@kpwb.org to learn more.
The Alzheimer’s Association is looking for support group facilitators to help participants develop coping skills, share valuable info, give caregiving tips and more. Preferred skills include professional health care experience, experience working with people affected by Alzheimer’s, comfort with expression of emotion and good listening skills. Please call Ben at 703-766-9007 to learn more.
The Martin Luther King Community Choir needs children in grades K-12 to sing in the choir. Rehearsals are Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. in Manassas and Jan. 18 at the Hylton Memorial Chapel. This program concludes on Jan. 20 at the 30th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Program. Please email pwc.mlkcommunitychoir@gmail.com to learn more.
The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers age 55+ to drive veterans or spouses to their doctor’s appointments. It’s very easy to help these individuals get the care they need while remaining in their homes. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at 571-292-5307 to learn more.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer opportunities at 703-369-5292, ext. 1, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at 703-369-5292, ext. 3. Please visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.