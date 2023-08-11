Dominion Energy needs more transmission lines to keep up with the power demands of Prince William County’s growing number of data centers. But the utility’s latest project has some area business owners frustrated because it proposes a huge overhead transmission line cutting through the county’s Innovation Park.
The county’s premier corporate park, with 2 Silos Brewery on one end and the FBI’s Northern Virginia headquarters on the other, has been developed by Prince William County and keeps strict rules for its commercial occupants. For one thing, distribution power lines feeding Innovation Park tenants must be buried. Also, companies are asked to upgrade their buildings to meet the park’s standards.
Ryan Gutman, president of Planet Direct, says allowing giant overhead transmission lines to cut through the park seems to contradict those aesthetic goals.
“Having these transmission lines is going to have a severe impact, in my opinion, on people’s desire to work at Planet Direct, both existing and potential incoming employees,” Gutman said.
Planet Direct, which produces direct mail advertising, has 160 employees and has been operating out of Innovation Park since 2021. According to Dominion’s plans for its Hornbaker Road transmission line project, the business is facing the prospect of new transmission lines running either behind or in front of its building.
As proposed, the 1.5-mile line would stretch from an existing transmission tower near the Freedom Center on George Mason University’s Manassas campus, down Freedom Center Boulevard, across University Boulevard and Prince William Parkway and then across Innovation Park. The lines would then cross Discovery Boulevard and Hornbaker Road, ending at a proposed Hornbaker switching station behind two data centers on Hornbaker Road, according to Dominion maps.
The lines could also cut in front of 2 Silos Brewery and would run along the back of the Regency apartment complex, which is located between Target on Va. 28 and two data centers along Hornbaker Road.
The 230-kilovolt overhead transmission line and switching station is proposed to help “support data center growth and area reliability in the Innovation Park area,” according to the project’s webpage on the Dominion website.
“We don’t come in unless there’s a need, a customer,” said Pamela Ensminger, a project manager for Dominion Energy.
But until a few weeks ago, Gutman said he and the other Innovation Park business owners were expecting Dominion to run the Hornbaker project transmission lines underground -- or at least not right next to their businesses. On July 14, Dominion sent a letter to businesses and residents that would be affected by the final two proposed routes, both of which run overhead lines through Innovation Park.
"As data center development continues to grow, there is a need for new electric infrastructure,” Dominion’s letter said.
Ensminger said Dominion initially considered nine potential routes, including one that would have been entirely underground. The route was rejected from final consideration due to five constraints, one of which was a telecommunication facility that Ensminger said cannot be demolished. Other constraints include a right-of-way impacting Hornbaker Road.
Dominion is required by state law to provide service to any customer who requests it within their service district, according to Aaron Ruby, Dominion Energy’s manager of media relations. The Hornbaker project will have to be completed.
“(A project) is always going to affect someone,” Ensminger said. “We try to be mindful of what we do.”
Gutman said Planet Direct has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to both “dress up the front” of his building and to bury its utility lines, as the county requires.
“Part of the story is that the county has to defend ... the business community that has been working in the park,” Gutman said. “They need to push back on Dominion and uphold the covenants they created ... and require the utility providers to do the same as businesses in the park were required to do, which is to go underground.”
Dominion says they do not yet have a preferred route, as the routes may change upon discussion and evaluation, according to Peggy Fox, Dominion’s media and community relations manager for Northern Virginia.
Fox also said the company does not yet have a cost estimate for the new transmission lines, as the company is still in the “initial planning phase for conceptual routing,” and the cost could change.
Costs will be included in the project’s application to the Virginia State Corporation Commission, which will have the final say on the route
Now, Gutman and other business owners are seeking the county’s support to object to the two overhead routes.
Supervisors Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, whose district includes Innovation Park, and Bob Weir, R-Gainesville, both say they support alternative routes for the Hornbaker project.
“I want the innovation owners to know as long as I'm on the county board of supervisors, I will stand shoulder to shoulder with them to protect their interest and in the interest of Innovation Park collectively,” Lawson said.
Part of the proposed route crosses onto county owned parcels, requiring Dominion to gain an easement from the board of supervisors to move forward with the project, Lawson said.
Lawson said she wants Dominion to bury the lines and said she and Weir will vote in opposition of the two proposed overhead routes if the board they are considered by the supervisors.
“I am fully supportive of helping (business owners) defeat this proposed line,” Lawson said.
Board Chair Ann Wheeler, however, said the county may not have a vote in the matter.
“The choice of a path has not been filed with the SCC for comment, and the SCC makes the ultimate determination on the route and what form it takes,” Wheeler, D-At Large, said in an email.
“The utility has an obligation to serve, so we know that there will be a line coming into that area. The county will have to work with all involved toward the best outcome for the area businesses,” she added. “This process is just beginning, and my understanding is that Dominion is already re-evaluating how they will serve these new customers who need power.”
Dominion officials were scheduled to meet with Innovation Park business owners and Lawson on Tuesday, Aug. 8, during an annual Innovation Park owners meeting. The Prince William Times was not permitted to attend the meeting.
While Dominion’s webpage for the Hornbaker project says the application will move forward late this summer, Fox said the company has not yet filed an application with the SCC and is “continuing to listen and engage with the community on routing.”
Austin Haynes, a former Prince William County planning commissioner and Holladay Properties’ senior vice president of development, noted that Villagio Hospitality Group, the parent company of Farm Brew Live, is planning a new boutique hotel next to the brewery. The transmission lines, he said, would be unwelcome neighbors.
“Fourth floor guests on that side of the building will be looking directly at power lines,” Haynes said. "I think everybody understands the need for what they are doing, but it's how you can make it so that it’s the least impactful on the businesses?”
Reach Shannon Clark at sclark@fauquier.com.
(1) comment
An August 1st Dominion Energy community meeting depicted plans to route power to new data centers on Hornbaker Road in Manassas. There are a LOT more of these meetings in our future.
A February 27th Inside NOVA article noted: “Prince William County’s Economic Development Department signed 11 non-disclosure agreements in 2022 primarily with data center developers” and the county has consistently resisted revealing the full extent of expected data center development. The review and approval process rarely includes even a cursory assessment of electrical power requirements.
What happens when it comes time to plug in all these new data centers? Even if sufficient generation capacity exists, they will certainly require new transmission lines and substations. Where will they go and who pays for them? Brace yourself.
Our electric utilities most certainly have plans for these inevitable requirements. Why don’t they share them with their ratepayers? By keeping their plans under wraps, the utilities are likely to assume the lion’s share of citizen ire when those plans are finally revealed - when it was really the uninformed decisions of county supervisors that necessitated those plans.
If power requirements were considered earlier in the planning process, it’s possible that those considerations might positively influence data center siting. The term “planning” suggests forethought.
There is no fight like a transmission line fight, when people see their home values and quality of life degraded to subsidize multi-billion-dollar corporations.
Better to get all the bad news out now and mitigate it as best we can.
