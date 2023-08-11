Photo_News_Hornbaker power lines_planet direct.jpg

Ryan Gutman stands near the Planet Direct sign outside the company's building in Innovation Park. Gutman said the direct mail company invested extra money in the facade of the building to meet Innovation Park's aesthetic standards.

 By John Calhoun
MAP: Hornbaker Road transmission line routes

Proposed transmission lines: Dominion Energy is proposing two routes for new, high-voltage overhead transmission lines to feed Manassas-area data centers. Both routes would cut across Innovation Park, depicted in green, where overhead distribution lines are currently prohibited.
Photo_News_Hornbaker power lines_planet direct vertical.jpg

POWER STRUGGLE: Ryan Gutman, president of Planet Direct, is among Innovation Park area business owners who are objecting to Dominion Energy’s plan to string high-voltage transmission lines across Innovation Park. 
wawright
wawright

An August 1st Dominion Energy community meeting depicted plans to route power to new data centers on Hornbaker Road in Manassas. There are a LOT more of these meetings in our future.

A February 27th Inside NOVA article noted: “Prince William County’s Economic Development Department signed 11 non-disclosure agreements in 2022 primarily with data center developers” and the county has consistently resisted revealing the full extent of expected data center development. The review and approval process rarely includes even a cursory assessment of electrical power requirements.

What happens when it comes time to plug in all these new data centers? Even if sufficient generation capacity exists, they will certainly require new transmission lines and substations. Where will they go and who pays for them? Brace yourself.

Our electric utilities most certainly have plans for these inevitable requirements. Why don’t they share them with their ratepayers? By keeping their plans under wraps, the utilities are likely to assume the lion’s share of citizen ire when those plans are finally revealed - when it was really the uninformed decisions of county supervisors that necessitated those plans.

If power requirements were considered earlier in the planning process, it’s possible that those considerations might positively influence data center siting. The term “planning” suggests forethought.

There is no fight like a transmission line fight, when people see their home values and quality of life degraded to subsidize multi-billion-dollar corporations.

Better to get all the bad news out now and mitigate it as best we can.

