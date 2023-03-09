Photo_Weddings_The Rosemary_tables.jpeg

Tables set for an event at the Rosemary.

 submitted
Photo_Weddings_The Rosemary_greenhouse_4.jpeg

The Rosemary’s drawing room is an elegant space that can accommodate up to 75 guests. 
Photo_Weddings_The Rosemary_greenhouse_1.png

The Rosemary in Marshall has an atrium that can seat 30 to 40 guests.
Photo_Weddings_The Rosemary_greenhouse 2.jpg

The Rosemary in Marshall has an atrium that can seat 30 to 40 guests. 
Photo_Weddings_The Rosemary_building front.png

The Rosemary in Marshall, Virginia.
Photo_Weddings_The Rosemary_Greenhouse 3.jpeg

The fig wall in The Rosemary’s atrium comes alive from April through October. 
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.