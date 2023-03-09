If you’re dreaming of a wedding in a small, charming town sprinkled with picturesque historical buildings and shops, then The Rosemary in Marshall just might be the perfect venue.
“The Rosemary – which we named in honor of my husband’s maternal great-grandmother – has lived a lot of lives and seen a lot of things,” said Leah Washer, its co-owner and general manager. “It was built in 1805, or earlier, and was originally called the ‘counting building’ because that’s where farmers would bring livestock through to count all their animals. Then, it was a bookstore, then a flower shop.”
Now, it’s an event venue for small or medium-sized weddings.
Inside The Rosemary is the drawing room, an area that holds 75 people and is perfect for weddings and receptions. There is also a glass atrium – the greenhouse – that offers a more personal setting.
“The drawing room is an elegant, classic, simple space with herringbone pattern floors and gorgeous gold finishes,” Washer said. “You can dress it up or down as you see fit. Then, there is the atrium, which is my favorite part and can comfortably hold between 30 and 40 guests. Three of the four walls have bench seating and the fourth is a living fig wall. While it doesn’t produce figs, it is filled April through October with lush green vines that almost look like ivy. It’s the most vivid, bright, delicious green.”
Washer said it’s common for couples to host weddings in the atrium and then use the drawing room for receptions.
The Rosemary also has a lawn and a patio available to rent for events.
For a larger wedding, couples can rent all of The Rosemary’s event spaces.
“If someone wants to use all the spaces, we can definitely accommodate more people,” Washer said. “Realistically, we could fit up to 85 to 95 people if everything is being utilized.”
The upper floor of The Rosemary has three luxury rooms that brides, grooms and their wedding parties can use as dressing rooms. They are also available for couples to stay the night post-wedding (or for anyone to rent through Airbnb).
A wedding at The Rosemary is customizable. While the Washers have a list of preferred vendors, they also allow people to bring in their own caterers, florists, photographers and more.
Washer and her husband bought the building, previously known as 8393 West Main, in August 2022 from a talented interior designer who had decorated the space to perfection.
Still, Washer did add some of her own touches to the space.
“We added some more colors because I’m a more colorful person, but we haven’t made too many other changes,” she said. “Aside from the color, everything was already wonderful, design-wise.”
As lovely and versatile as the venue is, Washer is also enthusiastic about the town of Marshall.
“You are in the rural farm bubble without being too far away from cities,” Washer said. “You enjoy the perks of a small town without feeling isolated. And the scenery is incredible. You have the traditional mom-and-pop bakery on the same street as our venue, a beautiful restaurant, and you’re five minutes away from some of Virginia’s best wineries.”
Another perk to hosting your wedding at The Rosemary is that you have constant, direct access to Washer herself.
“One of the great things about having your wedding at such a small, new venue is that you are dealing directly with me – the owner. That way, you don’t have to jump through hoops to make sure you’re getting the rehearsal dinner or wedding of your dreams.”
To learn more about hosting a wedding or other event at The Rosemary, call Leah Washer at 703-498-0722.
