To encourage people to get their creative juices flowing and maybe relieve some of that pandemic stress, Val Christy and her daughter Kate have opened Pottery Playground in Woodbridge.
“We’re all creative beings. Art is meditative and healing,” Val Christy said in a recent interview. “The art forms we offer can be done by anyone; no previous experience required.
“Kids are natural with art. They dive in, fearless,” she added. “Adults can be skittish, but when they see how easy it is – modern specialty glazes on pottery, for example, make everyone look like artists.”
“We want to help people escape their stresses and leave their worries at the door for the hour or two they spend with us,” said Kate Christy.
Pottery Playground is located at 14007 Noblewood Plaza, in the same Woodbridge shopping center as BJ’s Wholesale Club. It offers pottery painting and fused glass and will soon have mosaics and canvas painting. Classes will begin soon for adults and kids.
Guests can create in-studio or at home with “art to-go” kits. The kits include the project, paints, brushes, palette and instructions. When completed, just bring everything back and the project will be fired in the kiln.
“We foresee art to-go as being a vital resource for area families in the next few months,” Val Christy said.
Tracy and Phil Greer and their three children love the to-go kits because they work for their family.
They have an adult daughter with a disability, a teenage daughter and a 7-year-old son who all work at different paces.
“We would never have been able to accomplish what we’ve accomplished unless we had done it at home,” Tracy Greer said. “We were able to do a nice family activity with everyone being happy.”
They each have completed projects that include a lighted gnome tree, a fair lantern and a cactus tree. They recently dropped them off for firing and also picked up some more projects for painting.
“This definitely has been so good for us,” she said.
Val Christy has had a mobile fired arts studio since 2005. She started at Minnieland and Kindercare day care centers in the area then also began serving public and private schools in Fairfax County and Alexandria, focusing on enrichment classes and camps for kids.
Kate Christy, 21, began tagging along with her mother when she was 5.
“She enjoyed it as a little one and would play with the kids and help me set up. It could be a wonderful ice-breaker and made the kids relax, especially in a school setting where they had to be on their best behavior,” Val Christy said. “It was a win-win. I got to spend more time with my baby, and she was able to learn and have fun.”
“There’s a quote that goes along the lines of, ‘If you do something you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.’ And that’s true. I’ve always looked forward to getting things done, teaching classes, finishing artwork, and I love seeing what people create as I teach them,” Kate Christy said.
“I’ve been doing this since I was 5, so I know my way around a paintbrush. Working with my Mom has been like working with my best friend, even though we don’t always agree,” she added. “We’ve found a way to balance our differences, so our clients can benefit from it.”
“Kate is very creative, so it’s been a natural fit,” her mom said. “She’s the best partner I could ever have.”
Val Christy said opening a studio has been a long-term goal of hers and she thinks there is a need in the area. While Manassas has some clay/pottery places and Woodbridge has a paint and sip canvas painting place, there aren’t many places that cater to families and children, she said.
“We want to fill the art vacuum in Woodbridge, Dale City, Triangle, Montclair areas and be the resource families turn to for good clean fun,” Val Christy said.
Val has lived in Woodbridge for more than 30 years. Getting the studio opened proved harder than they expected.
“Believe it or not, we received final county approvals the same week the national state of emergency was announced,” Val Christy said. “We went from exaltation and eagerness to shock and confusion as we had no idea what any of it meant. Was the lockdown going to last a week, two weeks, a month? We definitely never expected the absolute horror show that has evolved since.”
Ordering supplies, furniture and inventory took longer that it would have before the pandemic. Summer camp season was out.
“The new normal has cost us valuable time, contacts and revenue,” Val Christy said. “Opening a small business is always challenging, but doing it in a pandemic is a bit crazy.”
They finally opened in October.
Pottery Playground follows state and federal COVID-19 guidelines such as mask-wearing, providing plenty of hand sanitizers and spreading tables at least 6 feet apart.
“We clean and disinfect throughout the day, especially items that have been touched,” Kate Christy said. “We offer both walk-in service and by appointment.”
“We want to reach everyone,” she added. “Whether you’re 2 or 92, we want to inspire you to create magic.”
“Pottery painting is always popular. When they see how easy it is to make a glass dish, they want to try. Fused glass is super easy and gives you perfect results.” Kate Christy said. “Kids and adults can easily design a glass plate. They always marvel at the sparkling piece that looks like it came out of a department store.”
“Anyone with a creative itch can walk in and make a beautiful piece of art,” Val Christy said. “You don’t have to be an artist and you don’t need previous experience.”
Pottery Playground is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. For more information, visit www.pottery-playground.com.
Reach Aileen Streng at aileenstreng@gmail.com. Do you know of a new business that should be featured in the Prince William Times? Email us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.