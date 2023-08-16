Nokesville’s long-awaited butcher shop is open for business, and it’s a family affair.
Nokesville Meats, owned by Andy and Beth Wilfong and staffed mainly by family members, aims to offer high-quality meats sourced locally from beef cattle farms in Fauquier County and to provide individualized butchering services. That means butchers spend time helping customers choose the best cuts of meat for their menu and budget and will even cut meat fresh for customers as they wait.
The Wilfongs, both 65, live in the Independent Hill area of Prince William County and had long thought about opening their own butcher shop. After about a year of renovations and work toward meeting health and business code requirements, the Wilfongs turned an old dentist’s office in downtown Nokesville into what they hope will become the area’s go-to neighborhood butcher shop.
“Nokesville is such a neat little area,” Andy Wilfong said. “There is so much traffic going past here. It just seemed like this would be the right place to be.”
If lines out the door and an empty meat case at the end of their first weekend are early indicators of success, the Wilfongs are on the right track.
A big grand opening
Nokesville Meats served more than 150 customers during its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 12 and had to restock meat cases three times throughout the day to meet demand, Andy Wilfong told the Prince William Times.
Andy Wilfong says he wants his customers to know they will always know what they are getting when they shop at Nokesville Meats. Butchers can tell patrons where an animal was raised andwhere a particular cut of meat came from.
“We’ve got a couple places in Fauquier County that we get beef from,” Andy Wilfong said. “We buy the live animals. We get them processed at the USDA slaughterhouse in Fauquier County and then bring the primal (cuts) here and break them down. We do the finer processing into cuts of meat.”
Andy Wilfong said he has high standards for the quality and taste of the meat he sells. “It’s all pasture raised, but grain finished. All cows eat grass, but these are finished on grain,” Wilfong said. “To me -- and I’m sure there’s a lot of people who would argue with me -- I just think it’s better marbling, better flavor; you can actually chew the steak. To me, it’sjust better all the way around.”
Nokesville Meats offers over two dozen cuts of beef as well as pork, lamb and chicken. All of the meats are prepared for sale in-house except for the hot dogs which are made at a USDA facility, Wilfong said.
“You can get fresh, all natural products,” Andy Wilfong said. “We've got our big pieces of meat here that we break down; we grind it, season it, stuff it into the casing and make it fresh right here every day as needed … and it goes right out into the deli case.”
“Ninety-eight percent of everything is fresh,” Andy Wilfong said. “All the bratwurst we sold today (and) all the hamburger patties we sold were made this morning in the back room.”
A lot of thought goes into the variety of products his team prepares for sale, he said.
“We got three different flavor hamburger patties. We got three different flavors of sausage patties right now -- a maple, hot and country style sausage seasoning,” he said, adding: “And we make both standard-size patties and sandwich-size patties. So, when you make a sausage egg and cheese sandwich, your sausage patty is the size of your bread.”
An engineer and nurse start a butcher shop
On paper at least, the Wilfongs, seem like unlikely butcher shop owners. Andy Wilfong said he has worked for 42 years as a building engineer and is currently in charge of facilities for a 900,000-square-foot building at the Marine Corps Base Quantico.
“I’ve got 12 guys that work 24/7, 365 days a year, so my phone rings all the time,” Andy Wilfong said. “I can do both (jobs) at the same time. This is leading into my retirement.”
Beth Wilfong is a retired registered nurse who worked for more than two decades as a labor and delivery nurse at Alexandria Hospital, Andy Wilfong said.
While he has lived his whole life in Prince William County, Andy Wilfong’s grandfather had a cattle farm in West Virginia where he learned how to raise beef cattle. Later, Wilfong said he rented farms in both Prince William and Fauquier where he raised his own beef cattle and sold it at farmers markets. Wilfong said he also designed and built a slaughterhouse in Fauquier County but left that business because he “always wanted my little butcher shop.”
Now, both of the Wilfong’s sons, ages 39 and 42, a daughter-in-law and three of six grandchildren are helping staff Nokesville Meats along with two full-time employees. Three generations of Wilfong family members -- “every one of them except the littlest ones” -- are working in the business, Andy Wilfong said.
Nokesville Meats didn’t do any marketing to get customers in the door, Andy Wilfong said. Word of mouth and social media posts generated the initial excitement.
Even though Nokesville Meats has been open only one weekend, Andy Wilfong already has big plans for the fall.
“We’re going to start getting ready for football season. We’re going to do marinated chicken wings and thighs.”
Visit Nokesville Meats at 12908 Fitzwater Drive in Nokesville on Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
