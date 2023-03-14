Attorney Andrea Morisi recently became a member of the Manassas Economic Development Authority.
Morisi is a partner at Farrell and Croft. Her background is in financial management and business law, as well as corporate governance and litigation, according to a Manassas EDA news release.
"She has been an integral member of our team for many years, and we know that she will bring the same level of dedication and passion to her work on the [authority,]" said Catherine Croft, partner at Farrell and Croft, said in a news release.
The Economic Development Authority works to create and retain jobs, increase the tax base, and improve the quality of life in Manassas.
"We are proud to have her as a member of our team, and we look forward to seeing her continued positive impact that she will have on the community," said Croft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.