After dedicating more than three decades to Prince William area chambers of commerce, Debbie Jones has announced she will retire at the end of the year.
Jones has served as president and chief executive officer of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce since July 2014 and led the local business organization through a period of significant transition, growth and success, according to a chamber news release.
Jones joined the chamber of commerce staff in 1990 as its communications coordinator. Then, in 1993, she was promoted to serve as president and CEO of the then-Prince William County-Greater Manassas Chamber of Commerce, which served businesses and organizations in the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park and throughout western Prince William County. Over the next 17 years, the PWC-GM Chamber grew to more than 1,000 members, the release said.
In 2006, the executive committees of both the Prince William County-Greater Manassas Chamber and the Prince William Regional Chamber of Commerce began to explore a regional leadership program, leading to the creation of Leadership Prince William. In 2007, the first LPW class graduated. Today, LPW is accepting applications for the Class of 2023.
After the successful launch of LPW, the two local chambers began merger discussions. In May 2010, the memberships decided to join the two groups into the “Prince William Chamber of Commerce,” the news release said.
In the fall of 2010, Jones became the combined chambers' chief operating officer and transitioned the previous chambers’ members, staff and boards of directors into a single organization with an expanded footprint to better serve the region. Jones was promoted to president & CEO of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce in 2014, the release said.
During her tenure, Jones created new partnerships across the community and state.
“As a team, I feel it is extremely important that we never forget who we work for, our members,” Jones said in the release.
The Prince William Chamber works with the jurisdictions of Prince William County, the cites of Manassas and Manassas Park and their economic development departments, the three school divisions’ career and technology education programs and local governments and organizations.
Jones “has led us through the good times and the hard with energy, enthusiasm, optimism and confidence in our region’s business community. She has been a connector, cheerleader and good friend to businesses and organizations both large and small,” Gayle Whitlock, of Whitlock Wealth Management, said in a statement.
“She leaves the PW Chamber in a great place – with a strong financial base, capable and committed staff, strong leadership on the board, and a membership ready to tackle today’s opportunities and challenges,” added Whitlock, chair of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors.
Jones said she decided to retire now to travel, pursue other passions and interests and maybe even use her art degree.
“Who knows what Debbie 2.0 will do?” she said in a statement. Jones and her husband, Lynn, plan to stay in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.