Craftworx Taproom in Gainesville offers lots of seating for beer tasting and meals. 

 Photo by Sondra Anzalone
Craftworx Taproom, located at 5615 Wellington Drive in Gainesville, opened last November. The brewery invites patrons to park in its parking lot and walk to and from performances at Jiffy Lube Live, which is about three-quarters of a mile away.
Each tap is numbered, and a screen offers information about each beer, including its name, type, brewery source, alcohol by volume or "ABV" and price per ounce. 
