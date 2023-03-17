Animal shelters and rescue groups face major overcrowding across the country, and Fauquier County organizations are no exception.
“There is a lot of overcrowding, especially post-COVID,” said Devon Settle, executive director of the Fauquier SPCA.
Most dogs that arrive at the Fauquier SPCA are surrendered by people who adopted them from all over Northern Virginia and can no longer handle them, she said.
“My biggest intakes are dogs who were adopted out by other Fauquier shelters or from rescue groups in adjoining counties – and these groups won’t take them back,” said Settle, who accepts on average between two and four surrendered dogs a day. “I am an open intake system for Fauquier County animals, so I take every dog in.”
The Fauquier SPCA also handles dog adoptions differently than many other rescue groups, thanks largely toresources that other organizations lack.
Namely, the Fauquier SPCA works with professional dog behaviorists who take as much time as necessary to train and work with dogs before the organization officially deems them ready for adoption. Settle said the average time a behaviorist works with a dog is about a month, though there are situations in which behaviorists work with dogs for much longer.
Settle said her team does everything in its power to make sure every dog that leaves her shelter is the right “match” for its new owners.
So, is there a way for people and shelters everywhere – in Fauquier County and beyond – to avoid unsuccessful pairings that contribute to high rates of owner surrenders?
Settle insists that encouraging people to invest in a behaviorist’s dog-matching services results in more successful adoptions – and less crowding in shelters.
“I think if more people did it, it would be amazing,” Settle said, emphasizing that it is prudent to enlist the guidance of a behaviorist when selecting a dog, even if the professional isn’t affiliated with the dog rescue organization.
Brian Kerchner, a professional dog behaviorist who volunteers and works with the Fauquier SPCA, frequently matches dogs at Fauquier SPCA with their future owners as part of a service he offers.
“As a result of working with Brian, we don’t get those return rates that other shelters do,” Settle said.
Kerchner is a Warrenton-based dog behaviorist, trainer and owner of Good Dog Workshop, which provides a DogMatch program that has helped the Fauquier SPCA find success. He says matching services can make all the difference when it comes to finding the right dog.
Energy and activity
According to the American Kennel Club, there are more than 340 dog breeds in the world, as well as countless mixes of different breeds. With this variety, there is a good chance that the perfect dog for a person is a type that they might not consider – or even know exists.
Kerchner has worked with thousands of clients and their dogs since he started his canine training and services company in 2007. He estimates that “about a third of his clients have simply picked the wrong dog for them.”
The main reason? People don’t understand the dog’s energy level, which is based on breed type, size, temperament, background, gender and other factors.
It all boils down to self-awareness: Instead of picking a dog based on logic, people let their emotions get in the way, Kerchner said.
“Getting caught up in the visual image or look of the dog is the first mistake. Either a dog reminds [people] of a previous dog that they miss, or maybe they choose a dog that simply looks like it needs saving,” he said. “People don’t understand how really reading a dog is different from merely liking how a dog looks.”
People also pursue incompatible dogs because they are lonely and looking for built-in company.
“At the time of getting said dog, they don’t realize that a dog is 24/7,” Kerchner said. “They want a buddy but then aren’t prepared to meet the needs of the exact dog they end up getting.”
Or, Kerchner added, people estimate their capacity for dog ownership based on what they were equipped to handle at other stages of their lives.
“People remember the last time they had a dog, and what it was like when they were that age,” he said. “People don’t fully realize that their activity, availability and energy levels have changed.”
Kerchner emphasizes that while all dogs need daily exercise, there are many groups of dogs that need an above-average amount of activity for their well-being. The average required activity for any dog is at least 30 minutes of leash–walking twice a day, equating to about three to three and a half miles, he said.
In addition to ignoring the realities of everyday dog care, people don’t consider how their own emotions impact a dog. For example, anxious, emotionally charged people will likely not be suited for anxious or dominant dogs, he said.
Kerchner and his team function as consultants for anyone looking for a dog. They conduct detailed analyses of people and their wants and will also meet with people at animal shelters or “adoption day” events to provide feedback.
“People with our expertise help guide you in choosing the right dog based on the interactions we observe,” Kerchner said. “We let people know when we see a connection happen.”
He said his team will also pay attention to whether a dog’s demeanor changes over the course of a session. After all, some dogs may not show their true personality with someone they’ve just met.
The Good Dog Workshop’s DogMatch program also involves Brian or another employee conducting a full analysis of the interactions between a household’s existing dogs and a potential new pack member.
“It’s all about finding a good match from the get-go: temperament, energy and activity level,” Kerchner said. “Just like humans, dogs need different forms of fulfillment to be the kind of pets that their owners were looking for in the first place.”
Settle said objective, professional dog-matching services often change expected outcomes – for the better – for adopters who walk through the SPCA’s doors.
“We are very vigilant, and what we’ve found is that a lot of people think they want one type of dog when they really need another,” Settle said. “Because of Brian and dog matching, nine times out of 10, people come in with an idea of one dog, and leave with an entirely different one. And it’s in large part because of these pairing processes that we have such low return rates.”
Adding the extra step of official dog matching to the process of finding a new dog has great potential to eliminate a lot of avoidable burdens that too often come with bringing a pet home.
“Doing this prep before getting a dog will often save people so much pain, frustration and money in the long run,” Kerchner said. “There’s so much information to sift through, and it’s overwhelming to do by yourself.”
