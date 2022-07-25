Your baseball Player of the Year for the Virginia High School League’s highest classification is Colgan High School’s Brandon Cassedy.
And “player” is exactly the right word for Cassedy. He’s a star pitcher who can hit, steal bases, and play defense just about anywhere on the field.
“Whether I’m watching it on TV or looking at videos on social media or playing it, I’ve had a passion and a connection to the game ever since I started,” Cassedy said.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder gives you everything he’s got for seven innings or more.
“Brandon Cassedy is simply a bulldog. You give him the ball and you win,” Colgan head coach Mike Colangelo said.
Cassedy is a very good player on a very good team. Colangelo led the Sharks to the state finals in 2021 and the state semifinals this season. Colgan has amassed a 40-3 record in that span.
Catcher Jae’dan Carter, outfielder Brett Renfrow, and shortstop Carter Newman join Cassedy as first-team all-state selections. Colangelo earned Class 6 Coach of the Year honors.
But Colangelo reserves particular praise for Cassedy, a member of the varsity since his freshman year.
“He’s a winner and that’s something you can’t coach,” the coach and former MLB player said.
Check the stats
In addition to his state Player of the Year honor, Cassedy was selected as Region 6B’s Player of the Year, and the Player of the Year for the Cardinal District each of the past two seasons and will play at Christopher Newport University.
At the plate, Cassedy hit a career .333 including 14 doubles, three triples, and a pair of homers to go with 40 stolen bases and 42 RBIs.
His bat really came alive as a senior, slugging .535 and driving in 25 runs while scoring 38. He stole 26 bases this spring, to boot.
But it’s on the mound where Cassedy really excelled. He finished his Colgan career with a 13-1 overall record, striking out 124 and walking just 16 in 78.1 innings and allowing an opposing batting average of .066. His high school ERA is 0.691.
After showing his potential as a pitcher with a 4-0 record and no earned runs in 19 innings as a junior, Cassedy compiled a 9-1 mark and struck out 96 in 59.1 innings in his Player of the Year season this past spring.
A strike-thrower, he’s uncorked only one wild pitch in his career.
Cassedy has a fastball that sits in the mid-80s and touches 88, but it’s his secondary offerings that stymie batters. He throws a slider, a cutter, a drop-curve, and an occasional changeup, with the slider being the best of that repertoire.
“I started throwing a slider three years ago, and ever since my slider has been my go-to off-speed pitch.”
Head start on the diamond
Dad Keith played junior college ball, and got Brandon playing tee-ball starting at age 4.
“I’ve been playing baseball ever since,” he said.
Spending time in each side of the county growing up, Cassedy played in Dale City Little League and Gainesville-Haymarket Baseball League, then got into travel ball with the Manassas Militia before switching to Colangelo’s Stars Baseball from age 10 onward.
“I’ve been playing for Coach Colangelo throughout that time, in travel and now in high school. He taught us how to do the right things, how to be ready for the change of speed in play in high school.
“Knowing he played in the major leagues, obviously you want to listen to what he has to say,” Cassedy said. “He’s made a big impact on my career.”
Growing up, Cassedy sampled soccer, flag and tackle football, even ice hockey around age 7. By the time he reached Colgan, he’d settled on two.
“My freshman year I focused on baseball and basketball,” he said, noting he was a point guard and shooting guard on the court. “I was split between those two. Then the COVID year hit, sophomore year.”
He used the downtime to contemplate his options, and opted to narrow his focus to baseball in hopes of playing in college. That prompted a change in his mentality.
“I got more locked in, more determined. I had a goal and I wanted to chase it,” he said. “My end goal is to make it as far as possible.”
A Shark and a Bulldog
Cassedy earned his nickname “Bulldog” on June 4, 2021, when he pitched against Potomac.
“That game, I said I need just one run,” he recalled.
He got two in a key 2-0 victory over the Panthers, and the sobriquet stuck.
“Whenever I’m on the mound, I’m real confident,” he explained. “I’m the type of guy who wants to attack hitters, get ahead, never be scared.”
Headed to CNU
In October 2021, Cassedy’s goal was realized when he committed to play baseball for Christopher Newport University, an often-ranked Division III program in Newport News.
He chose the Captains over interest from Lynchburg College and Division I East Tennessee State University, among others. He plans to major in business management.
“Playing time,” he said. “I felt like I could go in there, see the field freshman year and start to learn how college baseball works.”
Just as he did for Colgan, Cassedy will pitch and play various field positions for CNU, including middle infield, third base and outfield.
He’s hoping he catches a scout’s eye and earns the next rung on the baseball ladder.
“I think it’s every little kid’s dream to make it to the big leagues and play as long as possible. So that’s my goal, to go as far as I can.”
