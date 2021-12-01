Bull Run Library to undergo 6-month renovation

Prince William County’s Bull Run Library, located in the Bull Run Plaza shopping center in Manassas, will close next week for a six-month renovation project that will bring a new “makerspace,” updated children and young adult areas and an open floorplan to the 27-year-old regional library.
The work is expected to cost more than $965,000, all of which will be funded through “proffers” paid to Prince William County by residential housing developers to offset the impacts of new residents, according to Rachel Johnson, spokeswoman for the Prince William Public Library System.
Work on the library will begin on Monday, Dec. 13. The last day the library will be open to the public is Saturday, Dec. 11.
“Bull Run Library continues to be a hub for local residents, bringing people together in their shared love of literacy, learning and community,” said Prince William Public Libraries Director Deborah L. Wright in a statement. “The upcoming renovations will help make the library even more inviting and welcoming, while also making it more functional for the public to enjoy.”
Bull Run Library, first opened in 1994, is one of two “regional” Prince William Public Libraries. Located at 8051 Ashton Ave., the 25,000 square-foot building will be renovated to include:
A new makerspace: The “state-of-the-art” makerspace will include new technology and craft tools and equipment. A digital media lab will offer a digital graphic design studio suite, animation studio, green screen, video and audio editing equipment, according to a news release.
Laptops and iPads will be integrated to provide a holistic maker experience. There will also be a Cricut, sewing machine, 3-D printer, the release said.
“The space will be open daily and will have a dedicated maker librarian on-site to help answer questions and provide technical support. There will also be opportunities to learn in both group and individual settings,” the release said.
An additional study room: A new quiet study room will be added for a total of two reservable meeting rooms available to the public.
An updated children and young adult areas and a new dedicated tween area: “These inviting, versatile spaces will be perfect for homework, homeschooling, tutoring, and book clubs,” the release said. “The designated areas will also be used for STEAM and craft programs.”
An open floorplan: The information desk currently in the middle of the library will be removed, allowing for a more open and natural flow, the release said.
New furniture: Café seating will be placed in the lobby, giving patrons more options to comfortably enjoy reading, learning and socializing.
While the library is closed, the book drop will remain open. Any books placed on hold at Bull Run Library will be sent to Central Library to be picked up. Patrons can change their pickup location from Bull Run Library to the library of their choice through their online account.
Updates about the renovation will be posted periodically on pwcva.gov/library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.