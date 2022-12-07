Two Bristow residents were injured, one seriously, after an open flame from a candle ignited a piece of clothing worn by one of the victims, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 10000 block of Twin Leaf Drive in Bristow at 10:31 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in response to a fire with injuries. They arrived to find one adult male and one adult female with burn injuries, according to Prince William County Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.
Both victims were transported to a regional burn center. The adult female sustained life-threatening injuries, Smolsky said in a news release.
There was minimal damage to the home. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined that a lit candle ignited the female victim’s clothing, the release said.
The Fire Marshal’s Office recommends against the use of candles or any other open-flame type device. If used, such devices should never be left unattended or in close proximity to combustible materials. Loose clothing is especially dangerous near an open flame, the release said.
