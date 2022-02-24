 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bristow woman arrested after attempted abduction at Manassas Mall

  • Updated
  • 0
new generic police lights 2

A Bristow woman was arrested Monday after allegedly trying to abduct a 3-year-old girl from the Manassas Mall, according to Prince William County police.

Jesica Escobar Quest

Jesica Escobar Quest

The child was sitting with her family in the food court at about 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, when a woman approached, grabbed the girl’s arm and demanded the girl go with her. The girl’s family intervened and pulled the girl away from the woman before before notifying mall security, who contacted the police, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.

No one was injured in the encounter, Carr said in a news release.

Jesica Escobar Quest, 44, of Bristow, was charged with attempted abduction in connection with the incident and released on a $5,000 secured bond, the release said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters