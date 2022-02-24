Bristow woman arrested after attempted abduction at Manassas Mall

A Bristow woman was arrested Monday after allegedly trying to abduct a 3-year-old girl from the Manassas Mall, according to Prince William County police.
The child was sitting with her family in the food court at about 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, when a woman approached, grabbed the girl’s arm and demanded the girl go with her. The girl’s family intervened and pulled the girl away from the woman before before notifying mall security, who contacted the police, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
No one was injured in the encounter, Carr said in a news release.
Jesica Escobar Quest, 44, of Bristow, was charged with attempted abduction in connection with the incident and released on a $5,000 secured bond, the release said.
