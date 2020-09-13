A 30-year-old Bristow man has died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning. It was the second fatal crash in Prince William County involving a motorcycle in less than 24 hours.
Investigators arrived at the scene of the latest crash, near Devlin Road and Fog Light Way in Bristow, at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13.
The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2006 Ford Expedition, a 52-year-old Bristow man, was traveling north on Devlin Road when he attempted to turn left onto Fog Light Way. The vehicle crossed paths and collided with a 2009 Honda CBR 600RR motorcycle that was traveling south on Devlin Road, according to Officer Richmond Appau, spokesman for Prince William County police.
The operator of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital where he later died from injuries sustained during the crash. The motorcyclist was identified as Mohammad Siraj Ui Haque, 30, of Bristow, Appau said in a news release.
The driver of the Expedition was also transported to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released, Appau said.
Three other passengers where inside the Expedition at the time of the collision, but no other injuries were reported.
No charges have yet been filed, but the investigation continues, Appau said.
