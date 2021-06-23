Bristow man charged in fatal Easter Sunday crash that killed his 13-year-old passenger

A 34-year-old Bristow man was arrested this week in connection with a Manassas crash on Easter Sunday that killed one passenger in his vehicle – a 13-year-old boy -- and left three others injured, including a 35-year-old woman and 16- and 9-year-old boys.
On Monday, June 21, investigators with Prince William County’s crash investigation unit charged the driver of the Honda Civic involved in the crash with reckless driving, operating a vehicle without a license and hit-and-run in connection with an earlier crash that day, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a police spokesman.
The investigation revealed the man struck a separate vehicle, a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta, in the area of Sudley and Portsmouth roads before leaving the scene and becoming involved in the fatal crash a few miles away.
The driver of the Jetta, a 37-year-old woman, followed the Honda Civic to the area of Prince William Parkway and University Boulevard, where the fatal crash took place at about 5:11 p.m. that Easter Sunday afternoon, Perok said in a news release.
According to the police investigation, the driver of the Honda Civic was traveling west on University Boulevard and attempting to make a left onto the Prince William Parkway against a red traffic signal.
The vehicle entered the intersection and collided with a 2003 Ford F-250 pickup truck that was traveling south on the Prince William Parkway and proceeding through the intersection.
The collision impacted the rear passenger compartment of the Honda Civic. The driver and the woman were seated in the front of the Civic, while three juveniles were in the backseat. The 13-year-old who died was pinned inside the vehicle, while the 16-year-old boy was ejected and suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, according to an earlier police press release.
The two adults in the Civic, including the accused, suffered minor injuries, as did the driver of the pickup truck, according to an earlier press release.
No injuries and minor damage were reported in the initial crash involving the Jetta, the release said.
Following the investigation, Edward Yojan Aguirre Benitez, 34, of Bristow, was charged in connection with the crash. He was released on a summons for a Sept. 20 court date.
