Bristow dentist Dr. Steve Pleickhardt wins GOP 'firehouse primary' for 50th House seat

  • Updated
Dr. Steve Pleickhardt 50th District GOP nominee

Dr. Steve Pleickhardt, a Bristow dentist, won the Republican firehouse primary for the 50th District House of Delegates seat on Saturday, May 1. Pleickhardt will vie for the seat in November against the winner of a three-way Democratic primary on June 8. The seat is currently held by Del. Lee Carter, D-50th.

 Staff Photo

Dr. Steve Pleickhardt, a Bristow dentist and first-time candidate, will be the Republican nominee in the race for the 50th District House of Delegates seat in November.

Pleickhardt, 62, beat fellow first-time candidate Michael Allers Jr., 28, with more than 61% of the votes cast in a "firehouse primary" on Saturday, May 1.

A total of 435 votes were cast in the contest, which was held at Grace Metz Middle School in Manassas.

Pleickhardt will go on to challenge the winner of a three-way primary for the Democratic nomination, which will be decided in the June 8 state-run primary.

Del. Lee Carter, D-50th, is serving his second term in the seat but is also vying for the Democratic nomination to run for Virginia governor.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

