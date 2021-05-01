Bristow dentist Dr. Steve Pleickhardt wins GOP 'firehouse primary' for 50th House seat

Dr. Steve Pleickhardt, a Bristow dentist and first-time candidate, will be the Republican nominee in the race for the 50th District House of Delegates seat in November.
Pleickhardt, 62, beat fellow first-time candidate Michael Allers Jr., 28, with more than 61% of the votes cast in a "firehouse primary" on Saturday, May 1.
A total of 435 votes were cast in the contest, which was held at Grace Metz Middle School in Manassas.
Pleickhardt will go on to challenge the winner of a three-way primary for the Democratic nomination, which will be decided in the June 8 state-run primary.
Del. Lee Carter, D-50th, is serving his second term in the seat but is also vying for the Democratic nomination to run for Virginia governor.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
