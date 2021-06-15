Bristow couple pleads guilty to charges stemming from Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Prince William County couple on Monday became the first two people in the U.S. to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol, according to news reports and court records.
Joshua K. Bustle, 35, and his wife Jessica L. Bustle, 36, of Bristow, entered a plea deal in federal court on Monday, June 14, agreeing to a federal conviction and to pay $500 each in restitution in connection with their actions at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, when supporters of President Donald Trump forced their way into the building in an effort to disrupt members of Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote declaring President Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
The uprising forced the evacuation of both chambers of Congress, injured more than 100 police officers and left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer. About $1.4 million in damages were caused to the U.S. Capitol building, according to officials.
Both Joshua and Jessica Bustle were initially charged with four misdemeanors in connection with the riots but pleaded guilty to only one of them – unlawful parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Prosecutors dropped the other three charges in a plea agreement the Bustles signed on May 24, according to court records.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison. The couple asked to be sentenced on Monday, June 21, according to the Washington Post, which reported the plea deal today.
An email sent to one of the attorneys representing the couple seeking comment was not immediately returned Tuesday morning.
The couple’s plea deal could set a model for about 200 other first-time offenders facing charges in connection with the uprising, the Post reported.
Joshua and Jessica Bustle are the second and third Prince William County residents to be charged in connection with the Jan. 6 protests and riots in and around the U.S. Capitol. On May 13, Major Christopher Warnagiris, 40, of Woodbridge, an active-duty Marine stationed at Quantico, was charged with federal offenses including assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers in connection with the protests.
Warnagiris, who had served in the Marine Corps for about 19 years at the time of his arrest, according to his military record, is accused of resisting a law-enforcement officer while helping people enter the Capitol building, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.
In an initial report of the Bustles’ arrest in March, the DOJ inaccurately referred to them as residents of Bristol, Virginia, according to a WCYB News Channel 5 report.
The Bustles were charged after the FBI received several tips about social media posts Jessica Bustle made about attending the Jan. 6 protests. An investigator then identified her Facebook accounts and connected photos included in her posts to surveillance video collected from the Capitol building on Jan. 6, according to charging documents.
The couple entered the Capitol building at about 2:53 p.m. that day and stayed for about 20 minutes. They carried signs protesting the U.S. government’s efforts to vaccinate the population against COVID-19, the charging document said.
Jessica Bustle wrote on Facebook about her and her husband’s reasons for entering the Capitol both before and after traveling to Washington, D.C. In one of those posts, which was included in the charging document, Jessica Bustle wrote in part: “We don’t win this thing sitting on the sidelines. Excited to stand for truth with my fellow patriots and freedom fighters in D.C. today.”
In a separate post, also included in charging documents, she wrote, in part: “Pence is a traitor. We stormed the capital [sic]. An unarmed peaceful woman down the hall from us was shot in the neck by cops. It’s insane here.”
In another message, also included in the charging document, she wrote: “We need a Revolution! We can accept an honest and fair election but this is NOT fair and patriots don’t want to see their country brought into communism and destroyed over a lie.”
According to the Washington Post report, Jessica Bustle spoke in court during the June 14 hearing to acknowledge her posts and her actions.
“I’m admitting guilt to the things that I said, and I’m sorry for saying them,” she said, adding: “There were also other things that were said in posts that were kind, like ‘Pray for America,’ that weren’t included. Those weren’t the full things that I wrote. But I am admitting guilt.”
