A Bristow couple died and another Bristow man was seriously injured early Sunday afternoon when the couple lost control of their motorcycle and collided another vehicle in Madison County, according to the Virginia State Police.
William E. Romine II, 59, of Bristow, and Cathleen T. Romine, 58, also of Bristow, died at the scene of the crash. It happened at about 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 23. Both were wearing helmets, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey, a Virginia State Police spokesman.
William E. Romine II was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Va. 231 when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed the double solid-yellow centerline and collided head-on with a 2007 BMW sedan that was heading south on the highway, Coffey said in a news release.
The impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway and catch fire. The crash sent debris into the northbound lane, which struck another northbound 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which then ran off of the roadway.
The driver of the second Harley Davidson, a 56-year-old Bristow resident, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He was also wearing a helmet, Coffey said.
The driver of the BMW, a 68-year-old Arlington man, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, Coffey said.
The crash remains under investigation.
