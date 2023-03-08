Despite losing 11 in a row to Meridian, the Brentsville girls basketball team didn’t look at their past poor record against the Mustangs as a disadvantage.
The Tigers focused on playing better, staying composed and confident, and hanging in there against an opponent that had dominated them. That formula also included making all their free throws, which rarely happens.
It worked Monday night as the Tigers roared onto the floor for a group hug after defeating Meridian 46-41 in arguably the biggest girls basketball win in school history. By winning the Class 3 semifinals at McLean High, Brentsville (20-6) moved on to the state championship against defending champion Carroll County (27-1) Friday in Richmond at 12:30 p.m.
“I think that this time around, we really understood that Meridian is very well-disciplined team. and in order to beat them, we had to match that,” said coach Keyla Delaney. “We had to take care of the basketball. We had to hit free throws and do all those little things that really matter in crunch time.”
Numerous Tigers – including Region Player of the Year Alden Yergey, sophomore forward Savannah Price and senior Cara Vollmer -- stepped up in a game that was tight throughout.
Both teams took turns taking the lead. Brentsville had some positive runs early before Meridian nosed ahead 23-18 at halftime. The Tigers surged to a 32-27 third quarter lead before Meridian recovered. It was 36-36 entering the fourth.
Yergey scored 24 points and made six crucial free throws down the stretch as the Tigers finished 17-for-17 from the line. Price was also instrumental, coming up with a huge steal in the final minute with the Tigers ahead 38-36. After a timeout, Yergey made two free throws with 41 seconds for a 40-36 lead. After Meridian closed to 40-38, Yergey made two more for a 42-38 lead with 24 seconds left.
Price then rebounded a Meridian miss and made two free throws for a 44-38 lead with 10 seconds left. Meridian drilled a 3-pointer with one second left, but Yergey stepped to the line for two more free throws and the 46-41 final.
Yergey was 10-for-10 on free throws and made huge shots earlier in the game. “Alden played a phenomenal game. She hit big time shots when we needed them. She stepped up,” said Delaney. “She was the floor general. She read the defense really, really well when they collapsed on her.”
One huge factor was the Tigers’ ability to inbound to Yergey in the closing moments.
“They had two people on Yergey. She does a great job of moving without the ball. She was still able to get open enough just for us to get it to her,” Delaney said.
While Brentsville relies heavily on shotmaking from the outside, Meridian is a well-drilled team that distributes the ball. Delaney said her team had to show up ready to play with confidence.
“We've lost 11 straight to them so it wasn't just the game plan that mattered. It was getting over that mental lock that they had on us. And I think that we finally got to a point where we understood, the last two games, we were right there and the only reason we've lost is because of mistakes that we made,” she said.
Meridian downed Brentsville 37-31 in the Region B final on Feb. 24 and also beat the Tigers 47-44 and 57-29 in the regular season.
After downing Lakeland 50-36 in the quarters and Meridian in the semis, Brentsville is focusing on defending champ Carroll County in the final.
Delaney says the Tigers will be underdogs against a juggernaut team with two returning all-state players. The school is in southwestern Virginia about 260 miles away, located south of Blacksburg.
“Nobody feels like we're able to even compete with Carroll County, but I think that everybody's big mistake is kind of underestimating us. So we're going to be prepared and we're going to be ready to go,” Delaney said.
Carroll County beat Liberty Christian 70-43 in the other semifinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.