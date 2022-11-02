The Prince William Digital Gateway – a controversial plan to open more than 2,100 acres adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park and within the county’s protected “rural crescent” to data centers -- took a major step forward Wednesday morning when the board of supervisors approved a comprehensive plan designed to make it a reality.
After an all-night, 15-hour meeting and public hearing that began at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 and stretched until almost 10 a.m. the following morning, the board voted 5 to 2 to approve the plan.
The motion was made just before 10 a.m. by Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, and seconded by Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac.
After another hour of sometimes contentious debate, the motion was approved in a party-line vote with the board's five Democrats: Angry, Bailey and Supervisors Kenny Boddye (Occoquan), Margaret Franklin (Woodbridge), and Board Chair Ann Wheeler (At Large), voting in favor of the plan while the two Republicans, Supervisors Jeanine Lawson (Brentsville) and Yesli Vega (Coles) voted against it.
The move came after about 300 speakers gave nearly 10 hours of public comments both for and against the plan.
According to their arguments, the plan is either a once-in-a-lifetime economic boon that would provide decades of high-paying construction jobs and millions in additional tax revenue -- or it will create “a massive concrete jungle,” as one opponent put it, that will degrade the battlefield and pose threats to the environment and the Occoquan Reservoir, which provides drinking water to 800,000 Northern Virginia residents, including 350,000 in eastern Prince William County.
Some speakers characterized the fight as the “Fourth Battle of Manassas,” a nod to not only the Civil War battles that made Manassas famous but also more recent battles in the 1980s and 1990s over a proposed shopping mall and a Disney theme park that were once proposed – but never approved – on land near the national park.
The move means that the 2,139 acres included in the PW Digital Gateway “study area” will be redesignated from “agricultural and estate,” where development is limited one home to 10 acres, to a mix of “tech/flex,” parks and open space and environmental resource categories.
The largest portion – more than 1,300 acres – is now “tech/flex,” a designation that will allow for up to 27.6 million square feet of data center space -- an amount nearly as big as the data centers operating in Loudoun County, the largest data center hub in the U.S.
About 800 acres of privately owned land in the area is now designated as future parks and open space, while 9.6 acres is designated a “county historic registered site" and 440 acres will remain an environmental resource protection area.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
